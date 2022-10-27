Global Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites Markets/Technology Report 2022-2027: Lightweight Components, Increasing Growth in Automotives, Demand in Emerging Economies Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an updated review of CMC and CAMC technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.

The report also studies the market by applications, matrix and reinforcement. The application segment includes aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, and transportation. The matrix segment includes carbon, silicon carbide, alumina, calcium phosphate and others. The reinforcement segment includes continuous fiber, short fibers and other fibers.



Within this sector, CMCs and CAMCs are primarily used for friction products, engine components, thermal shields and armor products.



Despite the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries, countries have increased defense budgets and military spending. Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact, which are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating huge demand in this industry.



Demand for ceramic and carbon matrix composites is projected to continue growing at a fairly rapid pace during the forecast period due to various factors, including:

Sustained demand for CMCs and CAMCs in existing applications due to their unique properties.

The migration of certain applications (e.g., jet turbine engines) from pilot production to mass production.

Introduction of new composite materials with enhanced properties.

Introduction of more efficient and cost-effective production technologies that will facilitate economies of scale.

Growing penetration of nanocomposite materials with advanced performance characteristics.

High levels of related research and development (R&D) activity.

The market analysis conducted by the publisher for this report is divided into four sections.

First section: This provides an introduction to the topic and a historical review of CMC and CAMC technology, including an outline of recent events. Current and emerging applications for ceramic and carbon matrix composites are also identified and grouped into segments (i.e., aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, transportation, others).

Second section: This provides a technological review of ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It offers a revised and detailed description of various types of ceramic composites, new and emerging materials for CMC and CAMC primary and secondary phases and typical fabrication methods and innovative processes for ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2013, including examples of recently issued or applied for patents, and highlights the most active research organizations operating in this field.

Third section: This entails the analysis of current CMC and CAMC revenue, followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. It concludes by providing projected revenues for ceramic and carbon matrix composites within each segment, along with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period from 2022 through 2027.

Fourth section: This covers the global industry structure. The report offers a list of the leading suppliers of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, along with descriptions of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue/sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the new technological developments in the fabrication of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, while outlining technical issues

Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for CMCs and CAMCs, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by matrix type, application, reinforcement type, and region

Review of existing fields of application for CMCs and CAMCs and investigate emerging applications

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2022 to 2027)

In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Assessment of patent grants for innovations in CMC and CAMC materials, fabrication methods, and applications across each major category

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M , Hitachi Chemical, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Kyocera Group, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Electric (SEI), and Ube Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

What's New in this Report?

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Composite Materials

Composite Material Industry

History of Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites and Recent Events

Introduction

Ceramic Composites

Ceramic, Carbon and Mixed Matrix Composites

Matrix Materials

Cmc Matrix Materials

Max Phases

Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramics

Camc and Mixed Matrix Materials

Secondary Phase Materials

Ceramic Matrix Composite Types

Discontinuously Reinforced Composites

Particles

Platelets

Whiskers and Chopped Fibers

Discontinuous Reinforced Composites Materials and Applications

Continuously Reinforced Composites

Reinforcing Phase

Crc Materials and Applications

Superplastic Ceramic Composites

Nanostructured Ceramic Composites

Nanocomposites

Nanotube, Nanofiber and Graphene Nanosheet-Reinforced Ceramic Composites

Production Methods for Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites

Spark Plasma Sintering

Polymer Derived Ceramics

Geopolymer-Based Composites

Three-Dimensional Printing

Functionally Graded Ceramic Composites

Technological Developments, 2013-Present

Modified Carbon/Carbon Composite With Improved Wear-Resistant Properties

Nanocomposite Optical Ceramic

Graphene/Alumina Nanocomposite

Fibers Coated With Max Phase for Ultra-High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites

Highly Crystalline Boron Nitride Interface for Ceramic Matrix Composites

Sic/Sic Composite With Improved Oxidation Resistance

Other Relevant Research and Development Activities

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Overview

Drivers

Increasing Growth in the Automotive Industry

Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Emerging Economies

Lightweight Components in the End-Use Industries

Challenges

Comparative Higher Cost Than Traditional Materials

Recyclability and Reparability Constraints Restrict the Growth

Other Technological Trends

Further Penetration of Geopolymer Matrix Composites

Three-Dimensional Printing Technology in Composites and Ceramics

Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Crisis Management

Chapter 6 Global Markets by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Other Related Markets

Energy and Environmental

Other Related Markets

Mechanical and Chemical

Other Related Markets

Transportation

Other Related Markets

Medical and Dental

Other Related Markets

Others

Other Related Markets

Chapter 7 Global Markets by Matrix

Carbon

Silicon Carbide

Alumina

Calcium Phosphate

Others

Chapter 8 Global Markets by Reinforcement

Continuous Fibers

Short Fibers

Other Fibers

Chapter 9 Global Markets by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Other Row Countries

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Leading Suppliers of Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites

Leading Players in the Market for Cmcs and Camcs

Recent Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M

Astro Met

Biocomposites

Coorstek Inc.

Dot GmbH

Ge Ceramic Composite Products

Hitachi Chemical

Kennametal Inc.

Kyocera Group

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Orbital Atk

Porsche Automobil Holding

Safran S.A.

Saint-Gobain

Sandvik Ab

Schunk Group

Sumitomo Electric

Ube Industries Ltd.

United Technologies Corp

