Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global ceramic matrix composites market is predicted to record growth at a CAGR of 10.50% in terms of revenue. Further, in terms of volume, the market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period. The rising demands for ceramic matrix composites due to their properties, is propelling the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822077/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The materials that consist of the ceramic matrix in combination with ceramic, and which displays several properties, are known as ceramic matrix composites.The market is evaluated on the basis of several segmentations.



Silicon carbide (SIC) has high chemical and thermal stability, high hardness, excellent oxidation, and thus garners the largest demand among the ceramic matrix composites.Continuous fibers display the highest strength and provide and improve reinforcements as compared to other fibers.



One of the primary reasons for the rising demands of ceramic matrix composites is its mechanical properties at high temperatures. However, the rising manufacturing costs can hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global ceramic matrix composites market is studied on the basis of regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The North American region has the largest market share, and the Asia Pacific region is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is considered to be a conducive market for the manufacturers of ceramic matrix composites owing to lesser costs of manufacturing units and ceramic matrix composites materials.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. Lancer Systems, Rolls-Royce PLC, Ultramet, Composites Horizons, COI Ceramic, Inc., SGL Carbon, 3m Company, General Electric Company, Kyocera Corporation, etc. are some of the major companies in the market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. SPECIALTY MATERIALS, INC.

2. APPLIED THIN FILMS INC.

3. CERAMTEC GmbH

4. COORSTEK INC.

5. LANCER SYSTEMS

6. ROLLS-ROYCE PLC

7. ULTRAMET

8. COMPOSITES HORIZONS

9. COI CERAMIC, INC

10. SGL CARBON

11. 3M COMPANY

12. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

13. KYOCERA CORPORATION

14. UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.

15. STARFIRE SYSTEMS, INC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822077/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

