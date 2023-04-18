Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Forecast to 2027: Increasing Popularity of Ceramic Materials in the Construction Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021 to US$ 5.6 Billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2022 to 2027.

Companies Mentioned

Geberit Group

Lixil Group Corporation

Villeroy & Boch Ag

Rak Ceramics

Toto Ltd

Kohler Co.

Duravit Ag

Duratex Sa

Roca Sanitario S.A.

Ceramic sanitary ware comprises components and fixtures used for sanitary purposes, including sinks, toilets, bathtubs, and washbasins. These products are typically tri-axial compounds made from various raw materials, such as feldspar, quartz, and clay. Customers highly demand ceramic sanitary ware due to its affordability, easy maintenance, and resistance to chemicals and scratches. Furthermore, these products come in a broad spectrum of colors and textures.



Market Drivers



The global ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to experience growth mainly due to the increasing popularity of ceramic materials in the construction industry. Moreover, the expansion of corporate businesses and government programs aimed at raising consumer awareness of the importance of proper sanitary products will contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, a shift in consumer preferences towards hygiene will drive market growth.



Market Restraints



The primary obstacle expected to impede the growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market is the fluctuation in housing demand. Additionally, the market growth may be affected by environmental impact.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a decrease in the growth of the sanitary ware industry due to the slowdown in production. The spread of the coronavirus has had an adverse effect on the economy and financial conditions of the target market, which has slowed down the expansion of the sanitary ware industry.

Lockdowns imposed in response to the pandemic have halted the production of many sanitary goods. Supply chain disruptions and reduced consumer spending have also hindered the market's ability to expand. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable impact on the growth of the sanitary ware market.



Market Segmentations



The global ceramic sanitary ware market is divided into different segments based on product, application, and region. The product segment includes wash basins, toilet and water closets, urinals, and others. In 2018, toilet sinks and water closets had the highest revenue share and are expected to grow due to increasing customer demands for modern and aesthetically pleasing ceramic sanitary ware.

The application segment includes residential and commercial sectors, with the latter anticipated to have the largest share due to frequent use of sanitary items. The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for sanitary products in institutional and commercial sectors, as well as government initiatives to provide affordable ceramic sanitary.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Wash Basins

Toilet and Water Closets

Urinals

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

