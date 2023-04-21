Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2023: Rapidly Progressing Organized Retail Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Glazed, Unglazed), Application (Floor Tiles, Internal Wall Tiles, External Wall Tiles) End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), Finish (Matt, Gloss), Construction Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world market for ceramic tiles is estimated to be USD 227.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 320.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Ceramic tiles are majorly used as a construction material to finish surfaces like walls and floors. The ceramic tiles market is driven by increasing demand from several end-users like residential and non-residential construction works which include construction activities of residences, industries, hospitals, institutes etc. The increasing population and urbanization with the population shift from rural to urban areas is driving the market growth of ceramic tiles market in the forecast period.

By Type, Porcelain accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Ceramic tiles market has been segmented on type, such as Porcelain, Glazed and Unglazed. The porcelain tiles are dense and possess a water absorption rate of 0.5% or lower. Hence, they are mostly used in flooring applications. The porcelain segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its enhanced properties which makes it an ideal tiling material. Glazed ceramic tiles are simple to clean and maintain. They provide better moisture and stain resistance. Unglazed tiles are scratch resistant and have better resistance to wear, tear, and damage.

By Application, Flooring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021

The Ceramic tiles market is categorized based on different applications i.e., Flooring, internal walls, external walls and Others. The Flooring segment dominated the market as it provides cost-efficient material for flooring, which is water resistant, durable, has low maintenance and possess high strength. The internal walls are fitted with ceramic tiles in interior walls of kitchens, storage areas, bathrooms, hospitals, laboratories etc. These internal wall tiles offer strain resistance and also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the place. The external wall tiles protect surfaces from environmental factors like rain, sunlight and humidity.

By End-use sector, Residential segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Ceramic tiles market is categorized as ceramic tiles required for residential and non-residential construction works. The residential sector is projected to register the highest CAGR due to increased construction activities, an increased income of people and hence increasing demand for new houses and facilities. Ceramic tiles are required in bathrooms, kitchens, swimming pools, interior walls, exterior walls, countertops and rooftops in residences. Ceramic tiles are also widely used in non-residential units like hospitals, laboratories, malls, multipurpose halls, gymnasiums etc.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the flexible packaging market, with China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries in the region being included. Due to increased economic development, increasing population, and expansion, India, China, and Vietnam are expected to see significant growth in the ceramic tile market. Additionally, the increasing urbanization in these countries has created a substantial customer base for ceramic tiles, further driving the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the projected period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Population & Urbanization

Growing Investments in Construction Industry

Rising Number of Renovation Activities

Increasing Industrialization

Restraints

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Increasing Regulations, Requirements, and Tariffs

Opportunities

Introduction of 3D Tiles and Digital Printing Technologies

Rapidly Progressing Organized Retail Sector

Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies

Challenges

Extremely Competitive Market

Gas Crisis in Different Regions May Impact Ceramic Tiles Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Finish

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Matt

7.3 Gloss

8 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Construction Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Construction

8.3 Renovation

9 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flooring

9.2.1 Low Maintenance and High Durability

9.3 Internal Wall

9.3.1 Used in Homes, Offices, Hospitals, and Laboratories

9.4 External Wall

9.4.1 Use of Tiles in Exterior Cladding for Long-Lasting Look

9.5 Others

10 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Porcelain

10.2.1 Water Absorption Rate of 0.5% or Lower

10.3 Glazed

10.3.1 Better Stain and Moisture Resistance Than Unglazed Tiles

10.4 Unglazed

10.4.1 Scratch Resistance and Natural Beauty

11 Ceramic Tiles Market, by End-use Sector

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.2.1 Widely Used for Durability and Easy Maintenance

11.3 Non-Residential

11.3.1 Increasing Spending on Office Spaces and Other Commercial & Institutional Constructions

11.3.2 Commercial

11.3.3 Institutional & Healthcare

11.3.4 Public Facilities

12 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Cedasa Group

Ceramic Industries

Ceramica Carmelo Fior

Cersanit SA

Grupo Elizabeth

Grupo Lamosa

Halcon Ceramicas

Interceramic

Kajaria Ceramics

Kale Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Nitco

Pamesa Ceramica

Portobello SA

Prism Johnson Limited

Pt Arwana Citramulia Tbk

RAK Ceramics

Saudi Ceramics

SCG Ceramics

Somany Ceramics

STN Ceramica

The Lasselsberger Group

Victoria PLC

Viglacera Corporation

White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni9t4k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets