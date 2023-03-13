NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach $771.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ceramic Tiles estimated at US$383.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$771.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2022-2030. Porcelain, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$417.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glazed segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Ceramic Tiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability,

Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors

Recent Market Activity

Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of

Importance

Technological Trends in a Nutshell

Style Trends in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

Ceramic Tiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

British Ceramic Tile (UK)

Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina)

Cecrisa S.A (Brazil)

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)

Ceramica Cleopatra Group (Egypt)

Ceramika Tubadzin II Sp. z o.o (Poland)

Ceramiche Refin S.p.A (Italy)

Clayhaus Ceramics (USA)

Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain)

Crossville, Inc. (USA)

Corona Group (Colombia)

Dongpeng (China)

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company (Thailand)

Eliane Revestimentos Ceramicos (Brazil)

Florim USA Inc. (USA)

Grespania SA (Spain)

Gruppo Concorde S.p.A

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy)

Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)

Grupo Fragnani (Brazil)

Grupo Uralita (Spain)

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy)

H & R Johnson (India)

Ilva S.A. (Argentina)

Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)

Iris Ceramica SpA (Italy)

Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (India)

Kaleseramik, Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S (Turkey)

Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Porcelanite-Lamosa (Mexico)

Lasselsberger GmbH (Austria)

Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic)

Malaysian Mosaics Berhad (Malaysia)

Mannington Mills Inc. (USA)

Mohawk Industries (USA)

Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Mulia Ceramics (Indonesia)

Mulia Inc. (USA)

Pamesa Ceramica SL (Spain)

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.a. (Italy)

Florida Tile, Inc. (USA)

Pilkington Group Plc (UK)

Portobello SA (Brazil)

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)

RAK Ceramics Co. (UAE)

Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain)

Rovese S.A. (Poland)

Saudi Ceramic Company (Saudi Arabia)

Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)

Somany Ceramics Ltd. (India)

The Celima (Trebol Group) (Peru)

The Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Vitromex (USA)

White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing

Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments

Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating

Revolutionary Decorative Trends

Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive

Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles

Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit

Market Expansion

Stone Tile: Imitating Nature

Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber,

Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand

Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for

Wooden Ceramic Tiles

Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry

Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong

Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and

Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future

Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Digital Ceramic Tile Printing

Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing

Technology

Functions of a Printhead

Xaar?s Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier

Piezoelectric Printheads

Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing

Sustainable Ceramic Tiles

Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile?s Simplicity with

Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology

LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving

Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies

Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations

Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production

Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs,

Textures and Properties

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

