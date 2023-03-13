Global Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach $771.2 Billion by 2030
Mar 13, 2023, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=PRN
Global Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach $771.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ceramic Tiles estimated at US$383.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$771.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2022-2030. Porcelain, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$417.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glazed segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Ceramic Tiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 252 Featured)
- Cerâmica Carmelo Fior
- Clayhaus Ceramics
- Crossville, Inc.
- Dongpeng
- Dynasty Ceramic Public Company
- Grupo Cedasa
- Grupo Fragnani
- Gruppo Concorde S.p.A.
- H & R Johnson
- Johnson Tiles Limited
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
- Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V.
- Lasselsberger GmbH
- Marazzi Group S.p.A.
- Mohawk Industries
- Mulia, Inc.
- Pamesa Ceramica SL
- RAK Ceramics Co.,
- Rovese S.A.
- Saudi Ceramic Company
- The Celima (Trebol Group)
- The Siam Cement Public Company Limited
- White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability,
Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors
Recent Market Activity
Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of
Importance
Technological Trends in a Nutshell
Style Trends in a Nutshell
Global Market Outlook
Ceramic Tiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
British Ceramic Tile (UK)
Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina)
Cecrisa S.A (Brazil)
Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)
Ceramica Cleopatra Group (Egypt)
Ceramika Tubadzin II Sp. z o.o (Poland)
Ceramiche Refin S.p.A (Italy)
Clayhaus Ceramics (USA)
Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain)
Crossville, Inc. (USA)
Corona Group (Colombia)
Dongpeng (China)
Dynasty Ceramic Public Company (Thailand)
Eliane Revestimentos Ceramicos (Brazil)
Florim USA Inc. (USA)
Grespania SA (Spain)
Gruppo Concorde S.p.A
Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy)
Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)
Grupo Fragnani (Brazil)
Grupo Uralita (Spain)
Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy)
H & R Johnson (India)
Ilva S.A. (Argentina)
Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)
Iris Ceramica SpA (Italy)
Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (India)
Kaleseramik, Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S (Turkey)
Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
Porcelanite-Lamosa (Mexico)
Lasselsberger GmbH (Austria)
Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic)
Malaysian Mosaics Berhad (Malaysia)
Mannington Mills Inc. (USA)
Mohawk Industries (USA)
Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Mulia Ceramics (Indonesia)
Mulia Inc. (USA)
Pamesa Ceramica SL (Spain)
Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.a. (Italy)
Florida Tile, Inc. (USA)
Pilkington Group Plc (UK)
Portobello SA (Brazil)
PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)
RAK Ceramics Co. (UAE)
Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain)
Rovese S.A. (Poland)
Saudi Ceramic Company (Saudi Arabia)
Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)
Somany Ceramics Ltd. (India)
The Celima (Trebol Group) (Peru)
The Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)
The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
Vitromex (USA)
White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing
Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments
Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating
Revolutionary Decorative Trends
Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0
Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive
Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles
Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing
Disadvantages of Traditional Process
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit
Market Expansion
Stone Tile: Imitating Nature
Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber,
Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand
Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for
Wooden Ceramic Tiles
Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry
Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong
Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and
Infrastructure
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future
Market Growth
Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Digital Ceramic Tile Printing
Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing
Technology
Functions of a Printhead
Xaar?s Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier
Piezoelectric Printheads
Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing
Sustainable Ceramic Tiles
Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile?s Simplicity with
Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology
LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving
Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies
Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations
Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production
Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs,
Textures and Properties
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Porcelain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Porcelain by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Porcelain by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glazed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Glazed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Glazed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scratch Free by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Scratch Free by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Scratch Free by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Floor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Floor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Floor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Wall by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Wall by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product Type -
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcelain,
Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Application -
Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic
Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product Type -
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcelain,
Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ceramic
Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Application -
Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by Product
Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch
Free and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Tiles by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch
Free and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Application - Floor, Wall and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Floor, Wall and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic Tiles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor,
Wall and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Ceramic Tiles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramic Tiles by Product Type - Porcelain, Glazed, Scratch Free
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article