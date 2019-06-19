Global Cervical Cancer Market Spotlight, 2019-2026 - Overview, Key Takeaways, Background, Treatments, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pipeline Drugs, Licensing, Key Events

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Cervical Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the cervical cancer market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts



Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 564,900 incident cases of cervical cancer in females worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 618,400 incident cases by 2026.

Roche's Avastin, Mylan's biosimilar bevacizumab, and Amgen's Mvasi, which target vascular endothelial growth factor; Novartis's Hycamtin, a topoisomerase I inhibitor; Pinnacle's Photofrin, a photodynamic therapy; and Merck's Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 antibody, are the marketed drugs available for cervical cancer. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the intravenous route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for cervical cancer are in Phase II, with only two drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for cervical cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in the cervical cancer space are administered via the intravenous route, with the remainder being oral, subcutaneous, intramuscular, and intranasal formulations.

The release of topline Phase III trial results for Libtayo is the only high-impact upcoming event in the cervical cancer space. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving cervical cancer drugs during 2014-19. The $727.5m license agreement signed in 2015 between Inovio and MedImmune for the exclusive rights to develop and market Inovio's INO-3112 was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for cervical cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 95% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 5% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of cervical cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the cervical cancer space is dominated by ongoing trials. AstraZeneca has the highest number of ongoing clinical trials for cervical cancer, with 14 trials.

AstraZeneca leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for cervical cancer, followed by Roche.

