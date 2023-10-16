Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Research Report 2023-2029: Development of Biosimilar and Generic Versions of existing CGRP Inhibitors Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CGRP Inhibitor Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Treatment (Preventive, Acute), Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intravenous), By End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides historical data for the period of 2019-2022, estimates of 2023 and forecasts for 2024-2029.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global CGRP Inhibitor Market is expected to generate USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.5 billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the global CGRP Inhibitor market is the growing demand for target therapies, the high prevalence of migraine and the unmet medical requirement of migraine care. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global CGRP Inhibitor is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21%.

High-throughput screening, genomics, and bioinformatics technologies have enabled rapid identification and validation of potential drug targets, such as the CGRP pathway. These technologies expedited the discovery of CGRP as a key player in migraine pathophysiology. They facilitated the identification of the CGRP receptor as a potential therapeutic target for the development of CGRP inhibitors.



CGRP inhibitors have prompted a paradigm shift in migraine treatment, transitioning from predominantly acute symptom relief to preventive management. This shift aligns with the broader healthcare trend of focusing on proactive and preventive care to enhance patient well-being. By offering an option for preventing migraine attacks, CGRP inhibitors provide patients with a greater degree of control over their condition, reducing the need for reactive interventions and emergency care.



The Intravenous segment is gaining widespread acceptance owing to the quickest onset of action in the Intravenous route since the drug is directly delivered into the bloodstream. This could be beneficial for severe, acute migraine attacks. Additionally, some patients may have difficulty administering subcutaneous injections themselves or may prefer to have medical professionals administer the medication. In such cases, hospitals could play a role in providing intravenous CGRP inhibitors.



The development and commercialisation of CGRP inhibitors showcase pharmaceutical innovation at its finest. The discovery of CGRP's pivotal role in migraine pathophysiology and the subsequent design of targeted inhibitors highlights the industry's commitment to advancing patient care. This innovation extends beyond drug development to encompass novel drug delivery methods, formulations, and dosing regimens that enhance patient convenience and adherence.



Advancements in understanding the genetic and physiological underpinnings of migraine have paved the way for personalized medicine approaches. CGRP inhibitors exemplify this trend by enabling healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans based on individual patient profiles, preferences, and responsiveness. This personalized approach enhances treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction, driving demand for CGRP inhibitors.



Introducing CGRP inhibitors for new indications such as other headache disorders, pain conditions, or neurological disorders can broaden the market reach of these medications, tapping into previously untapped patient populations. As research continues to uncover the role of CGRP in various physiological processes, the potential for expanding CGRP inhibitors to new indications remains an exciting opportunity for both pharmaceutical companies and patients.

Strategic Recommendations

The development of biosimilar and generic versions of existing CGRP inhibitors

Use of CGRP inhibitors to new indications beyond migraine treatment

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

CGRP Inhibitor studies in pipeline

Prevalence of Migraine, 2019 (in Millions)

Migraine : Fact Sheet

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Million & CAGR)

Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on CGRP Inhibitor Market

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Segmentation : By Treatment

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market, By Treatment Overview

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Preventive, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Acute, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Nasal, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Intravenous, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Segmentation: By End-User

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Hospitals, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Pharmacies, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global CGRP Inhibitor Market Size, By Specialty Clinics, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

The companies analysed in the report include

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Lundbeck

AbbVie Inc

Amgen Inc

Novartis

