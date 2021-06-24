Global Chain Drives Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chain Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chain drives market reached a value of US$ 4.71 Billion in 2020. A chain drive, also known as roller chain or transmission chain, is a power transmitting mechanism that consists of chain links meshed with the teeth of a sprocket gear. It is an instrument that is used to transmit speed and torque from the engine to the wheels using a looped chain, particularly in motorcycles and chain-driven vehicles and equipment. Chain drives are suitable for small lengths and operate at high velocity. Smooth and efficient functionality even in extreme temperatures, easy installation and resistance to water, oil, chemicals and sunlight are some of the key advantages of chain drives. They have wide industrial applications for various purposes such as rigging and moving heavy materials, and operating conveyor belts.



The increasing number of construction activities owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the global market. Additionally, advancements in the automotive engineering sector and the implementation of innovative designs and technologies are also driving the demand for chain drives. Manufacturers are opting for mechanical units consisting of basic chain drives to ensure maximum utilization of resources and smooth operations. Furthermore, the rise in the demand for timing chain drives in the manufacturing industry along with the availability of efficient chain lubrication products and increasing automation in the end use industries are expected to catalyze the market growth. Other factors including product innovations, such as the development of roller chains, wide application of inverted tooth drive chains and the availability of low-cost raw materials are further expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global chain drives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global chain drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global chain drives market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Regal Beloit, Renold, Rexnord, SKF, The Timken Company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Brammer, John Kings Chains, Diamond Chain Company, Inc., Kraftmek, Ramsey Products Corporation, Rombo Chain, etc.



