Global Chainsaw Market Report 2019-2024: Introduction of Green Chainsaws are Expected to Open New Products Opportunities for Vendors
May 30, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chainsaw Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chainsaw market is expected to reach around $5 billion, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018-2024.
Advancements in technology and the introduction of green chainsaws are expected to open new products opportunities for vendors in the worldwide chainsaw market. The increased use of wood in furniture manufacturing, pulp production, and for house construction activities is expected to propel the demand.
Further, the market is likely to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to the increased demand from sectors such as construction. The increased emphasis of professional as well as semi-professional workers toward the adoption of safety guidelines to prevent injuries and mishaps is driving the market further. The increasing nature scaping in urban residential and commercial infrastructure, the rise in conservation awareness, and high demand for greenery amidst the tide of concretization are driving the demand in the eco-friendly chainsaw market. Vendors are focusing on implementing new technologies in their products. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the global chainsaw market.
As major market players are emphasizing on eco-friendly tools, the introduction of battery-powered, fuel-efficient, and powerful outdoor equipment is becoming a norm rather than an exception. To achieve sustainability in the chainsaw market, mains-powered and battery-powered sawing machines are the most preferred choices among consumers. The shifting toward the adoption of eco-friendly products is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period, thereby positively impacting the overall sales.
Chainsaw Market: Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global market by product, end-user, and geography. Gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered are the three major products in the global chainsaw market. The gas-powered segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reduction in energy prices is driving the demand for gas-powered products. Electric types are the second most popular models, and this segment is expected to witness increased applications from agricultural and residential sectors. Simplified starting mechanism, low maintenance, reduced noise levels, and decreased cost are major factors responsible for the growth of this segment.
Residential and commercial sectors are the two significant end-users of the global chainsaw market. The commercial end-user segment has occupied a considerable portion of the global market and is growing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The usage varies from lightweight to medium to heavy-duty activities in the commercial sector. Electric chainsaws, on the other hand, are witnessing demand from the residential sector due to the rise in nurturing or redesigning of trees and shrubs. These electric types are an ideal choice for the pruning of tree branches. Hence, vendors are emphasizing on introducing electrical products, which are easy to handle and operate for professionals. Further, with the increasing popularity of these electric products, manufacturers are focusing on the implementation of user-friendly features such as self-tightening chains as well as automatic oiling options.
Key Vendor Analysis
The global chainsaw market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and local players. To provide a smooth user-experience, most players in the market offer a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment. Vendors are developing awareness about eco-friendly tools, which is driving their sales worldwide. The report profiles leading players in the market and provide a complete value chain analysis of the global chainsaw market.
Major Vendors in the Global Market:
- Blount International
- Husqvarna
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA
- STIHL
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Active
- AL-KO Kober
- Chevron
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany
- Emak SPA
- Generac Power Systems
- Globe Tools Group
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Lowe's Corp.
- Makita Corp.
- MTD Products
- Pellenc
- Positec Tool Corp.
- R&R Products
- Rochford Garden Machinery
- Snow Joe
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Sumec
- Talon Tough Tools
- Techtronic Industries Ltd.
- The Toro Co.
- WEN Products
- Yamabiko Corp.
- Zomax Group
