Global Change Management Software Industry
Global Change Management Software Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
Nov 30, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Change Management Software estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.9% over the period 2020-2027. On premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$981.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-based segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960843/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $395.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Change Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$395.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$551 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Axios Systems PLC
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Cherwell Software, LLC
- EasyVista Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Ivanti
- Micro Focus International PLC
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Zoho Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960843/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Change Management Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for On premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom and IT by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecom and IT by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom and IT by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Change Management Software Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Change Management Software by
Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Change Management Software by
Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Change Management Software by
End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Change Management Software
by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Change Management Software
by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Change Management Software
by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Change Management Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Change Management Software
by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Change Management Software
by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Change Management Software
by Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Change Management Software
by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Change Management Software by
Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Change Management Software by
Component - software and services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Change Management Software by
End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Change Management
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - On premise and
Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Deployment Model - On premise and Cloud-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On premise and Cloud-based for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by Component - software and services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for Change Management
Software by Component - software and services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Change
Management Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for software and services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 142: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Change
Management Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT,
Government, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 143: Rest of World Historic Review for Change Management
Software by End-Use - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960843/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker