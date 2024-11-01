SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25th, 2024, the International Innovators Awards celebrated leaders advancing racial justice, eco-sustainability, and technology ( Davis Vanguard: International Innovators ). Candidate for governor and former California State Controller Betty Yee was honored, addressing "we're here today for justice today, whether it's climate justice or food justice. We stand for what's right." Dr. Bart Fisher, two-time Nobel Prize nominee, emphasized "igniting ideas and driving real change." Former United Nations Gordon Tapper highlighted immigrant rights. Reverend Thomas (NAACP) and Obie Anthony (Exonerated Nation) echoed the above as they all underscored racist wrongful convictions like Anand Jon .

Innovators Unite for Justice, Sustainability, and Tech Transformation at Global Awards with Representatives from the United Nations and NAACP Post this Vinod Balakrishna, Sukhdev Singh Bainiwal, David Greenwald, Vijay Yeshudas, Betty Yee, Tracy Young, Sanjana Jon, Raymond Bishop, Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi, Shashi Abraham, Gordon Tapper, Dr. Bart Fisher, Obie Anthony, Elyana Violet & TheBFly.co talent. Art: "Black Madonna" Lamavis Comundoiwilla & "Arise, Awake, Liberate!" Anand Jon

Tracy, California Mayor Nancy Young and Brian Hofer (Secure Justice) empowered minority youth, highlighting future nominee Eza Iqbal (Words Beyond Worlds CBS ). Inna Braverman, founder of Eco Wave Power, shared her plans to expand renewable energy to India and Dubai with Pact International . Meanwhile, Time magazine-recognized Kauna Malgwi advocated for ethical AI practices ( Time Magazine: Top 100 AI ). Raymond Bishop (Hollywood Producers Guild, former LA Planner) spoke on the need for systemic justice reform, stating, "Building a fair society is more than a vision—it's a commitment." California Assemblymember Mia Bonta shared her journey fighting for gender equality and racial justice. Vinod Balakrishna of the International Justice Alliance ( IJA ) introduced figures like Rajendra Vora (Jain Foundation) and APAPA, stressing cross-community solidarity.

Continuing the momentum from the IJA Summit in Malibu , activists and actresses Disney's Dara Reneé and Elyana Violet, alongside Dr. Sanjana Jon, promoted the upcoming H2O Movement docuseries with Dr. Fisher, Chet Jain, Sangram Singh, and Bisleri's George Angelo, to support global water sustainability.

San Quentin's Warden Andes highlighted award-winning artists Lamavis Comundoiwilla (Black-Madonna) and Anand Jon (Arise-Awake-Liberate! SQ News: AnandJon ); Artwork Initiative promotes and protects intellectual rights for marginalized communities through the Poor Man's Copyright App.

EcoKnowMix's "Sustainability-with-Style" fashion show showcased designs from ExoVvear, Sanjana Jon , GetLky, and TheBFly talent, with performances by America's Next Stars TV series and music by AVVAKEND . Indian superstar Vijay Yesudas bridged cultural divides with a musical performance.

The exotic dinner provided by Urban Grill/Shubham Halls, in collaboration with Ayurvedic Youth , featured Kalifornia Wines .

The Changemakers for Good docuseries in progress captured the collaborative work of innovators dedicated to building a sustainable and inclusive future.

Support the initiative: GoFundMe

