Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Business Report 2023-2030: Focus on CiaB's Integral Role in the Broadcasting Industry's Future Outlook

The "Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) estimated at US$211.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

