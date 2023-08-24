Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Business Report 2023-2030: Focus on CiaB's Integral Role in the Broadcasting Industry's Future Outlook

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) estimated at US$211.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient Broadcasting

Recent Market Activity

Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation Solution

CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in Playout & Media Management

Current Market Scenario: A Review

Outlook

Competition: A Review

Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB

Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to Benefit Adoption of CiaB

Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth

Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure Benefits Adoption of CiaB

CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost Pressures

Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities for CiaB

Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth

Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB

Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout Encourages Innovation in CiaB

Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth

Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB

Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 28 Featured)

Aveco s.r.o.

Bitcentral, Inc.

BroadStream Solutions, Inc.

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

Florical Systems

Grass Valley

HARDATA Corp.

Harmonic, Inc.

Imagine Communications Corp.

Pebble Beach Systems Ltd.

Pixel Power Ltd.

PlayBox Neo Ltd.

SGT, S.A.S.

SkyLark Technology Inc.

Snell Advanced Media Ltd.

Vector 3 S.A.

wTVision

