Global Cheese Industry
Oct 24, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.8%. Natural Cheese, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$62.7 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Cheese will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$895.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Cheese will reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arla Foods Ltd.; Associated Milk Producers, Inc.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; Fromageries Bel SA; Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL); Lactalis Group; Saputo, Inc.; Savencia Fromage & Dairy; The Kraft Heinz Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cheese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
& 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ARLA FOODS UK PLC
ASSOCIATED MILK PRODUCERS, INC.
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
FROMAGERIES BEL S.A.
AMUL (GUJARAT CO-OPERATIVE MILK MARKETING FEDERATION)
LACTALIS GROUP
SAPUTO
SAVENCIA FROMAGE & DAIRY
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
