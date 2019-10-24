Global Cheese Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.8%. Natural Cheese, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$62.7 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Cheese will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$895.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Cheese will reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arla Foods Ltd.; Associated Milk Producers, Inc.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.; Fromageries Bel SA; Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL); Lactalis Group; Saputo, Inc.; Savencia Fromage & Dairy; The Kraft Heinz Company







I. METHODOLOGY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cheese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

& 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cheese Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cheese Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cheese Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Natural Cheese (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Natural Cheese (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Natural Cheese (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hard Cheese (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hard Cheese (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Hard Cheese (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Soft Cheese (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Soft Cheese (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Soft Cheese (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Processed Cheese (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Processed Cheese (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Processed Cheese (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Spreadable Cheese (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Spreadable Cheese (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Spreadable Cheese (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Block Cheese (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Block Cheese (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Block Cheese (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Mozzarella (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Mozzarella (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Mozzarella (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Cheddar (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cheddar (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Cheddar (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Parmesan (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Parmesan (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Parmesan (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cheese Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Cheese Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Cheese Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Cheese Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Cheese Market in the United States by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Cheese Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Cheese Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Cheese Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Cheese Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Cheese: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Cheese Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Cheese Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Cheese: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Cheese Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Cheese Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Cheese Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Cheese Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cheese Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Cheese Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Cheese Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Cheese Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Cheese Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 65: Cheese Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Cheese Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Cheese Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Cheese Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Cheese Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: French Cheese Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Cheese Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Cheese Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Cheese Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Cheese Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Cheese Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Cheese: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Cheese Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Cheese Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Cheese: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Cheese Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Cheese Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Cheese Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Cheese Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Spanish Cheese Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Cheese Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Cheese Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Cheese Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Cheese Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Cheese Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Cheese Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 107: Cheese Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Cheese Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Cheese Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Cheese Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Cheese Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cheese Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Cheese Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Cheese Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Cheese Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Cheese Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Cheese Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Cheese Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Cheese Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Cheese Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Cheese Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Cheese Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Cheese Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Cheese Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: Cheese Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cheese: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Cheese Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cheese Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cheese: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Cheese Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cheese Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Cheese Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Cheese Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Cheese Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Cheese Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Cheese Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Cheese Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 155: Cheese Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Cheese Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Cheese Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Cheese Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Cheese Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Cheese Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Cheese Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Cheese Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Cheese Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Cheese Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Cheese Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Cheese Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Cheese Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Cheese Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Cheese Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Cheese Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Cheese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Cheese Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Cheese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Cheese Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Cheese Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Cheese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: The Middle East Cheese Historic Market by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Cheese Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Cheese: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Cheese Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Cheese Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Market for Cheese: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Cheese Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Cheese Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Cheese Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Cheese Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 194: Cheese Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Cheese Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Cheese Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Cheese Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Cheese Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Cheese Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Cheese Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Cheese Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Cheese Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Cheese Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 207: Cheese Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Cheese Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Cheese Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Cheese Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Cheese Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Cheese Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Cheese Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Cheese Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Cheese Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Cheese Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: African Cheese Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARLA FOODS UK PLC

ASSOCIATED MILK PRODUCERS, INC.

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

FROMAGERIES BEL S.A.

AMUL (GUJARAT CO-OPERATIVE MILK MARKETING FEDERATION)

LACTALIS GROUP

SAPUTO

SAVENCIA FROMAGE & DAIRY

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

