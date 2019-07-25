Global Cheese Powder Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Cheese Powder market worldwide is projected to grow by US$500.



1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 12.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Parmesan, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$257.7 Million by the year 2025, Parmesan will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$29.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Parmesan will reach a market size of US$13 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$143.5 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aarkay Food Products Ltd. (India); All American Foods Inc. (USA); Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA); Bluegrass Dairy and Food Inc. (USA); DairiConcepts LP (USA); Kanegrade Ltd. (United Kingdom); Kerry Group PLC (Ireland); Lactosan A/S (Denmark); Land O'Lakes, Inc. (USA); The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)





CHEESE POWDER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Cheese Powder Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Parmesan (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Cheddar (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Mozzarella (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Burgeoning Demand for Ready to Eat and Convenience Food in

Rapidly Expanding Food and Beverage Industry Accelerates MARKET Growth

Increasing Demand for Ready to Eat Food Items Driven by

Changing Lifestyles and Consumption Habits in the US Will

Influence Market Prospects: US Ready to Eat Food Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

As a Staple Food Item, Cheese Powder to Witness Continued

Growth in Western Countries

Downward Pressures on Cheese Prices Increases Consumption in

Food Ingredients and Food Service Sectors: US Cheese

Production Volume (In Million Metric Tons) for the Years

2017, 2020 and 2023

World?s Largest Cheese Consumers Residing in Developed

Countries Continue to Spur Demand in the Market: Top Cheese

Consumers (In Kilograms per Person) Worldwide by Country (

2017)

Growing Urban Population and Flourishing Fast Food Sector in

Asia-Pacific Region Presents New Growth Opportunities

Rapid Urbanization and Changing Consumer Preferences

Establishes Demand for Fast Food, Driving Growth Opportunities

for Cheese Powder Market: Asia Pacific Fast Food Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

India?s Large Dairy Market Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

India?s Position as a Major Producer of Cow Milk Offers

Promising Growth Potential: Breakdown of Global Cow Milk

Production (In Million Metric Tons) by Leading Producers and

Country (2018)

Cheddar Cheese - A Major Revenue Spinner

Rapid Increase in Cheddar Cheese Production to Meet Surging

Demand in Food and Beverage Industry Provides Major Revenue

Opportunities: US Cheddar Cheese Production (In Thousand

Pounds) for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020

Millennials Push Demand for Ready to Consume Food Products,

Driving Market Growth

As More Millennials Join the Global Workforce, the Demand for

Ready to Consume Food Items Intensifies, Pushing Demand for

Cheese Powder: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Global

Workforce by Generation for the Year 2020

High Sales of Snacks Coupled with the Rise of On the Go

Snacking Trend Widens Demand

Expanding Consumption of Cheese Snacks in the US Favors Demand

for Cheese Powder: Total Snacks Sales (In US$ Billion) in the

US by Category (2018)

Reinvention of Cheese as a Healthy Snack Bodes Well for Market

Expansion

Brief Details of Nutritional Facts of Common Types of Cheese

Expanding Application Scope Influences Market Prospects

Product Innovations Crucial to Future Market Growth

Potential Health Risks Associated with Higher Intake of

Powdered Cheese Challenge Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



AARKAY FOOD PRODUCTS

ALL AMERICAN FOODS

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

BLUEGRASS DAIRY AND FOOD

DAIRICONCEPTS

KANEGRADE

KERRY GROUP PLC

LACTOSAN A/S

LAND O'LAKES

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

