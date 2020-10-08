Global Chemical Licensing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chemical Licensing estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. C1 Derivatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the C2 Derivatives segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Chemical Licensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



C3 Derivatives Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global C3 Derivatives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Johnson Matthey plc

plc Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Shell Global Solutions

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chemical Licensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Chemical Licensing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Chemical Licensing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: C1 Derivatives (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: C1 Derivatives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: C1 Derivatives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: C2 Derivatives (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: C2 Derivatives (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: C2 Derivatives (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: C3 Derivatives (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: C3 Derivatives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: C3 Derivatives (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: C4 Derivatives (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: C4 Derivatives (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: C4 Derivatives (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Chemical Licensing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Chemical Licensing Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Chemical Licensing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chemical Licensing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Chemical Licensing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Chemical Licensing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Chemical Licensing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Chemical Licensing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chemical

Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Chemical Licensing Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Chemical Licensing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Chemical Licensing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Chemical Licensing Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Chemical Licensing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Chemical Licensing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Chemical Licensing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Chemical Licensing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Chemical Licensing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Chemical Licensing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Chemical Licensing Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Chemical Licensing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chemical Licensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Chemical Licensing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chemical Licensing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Chemical Licensing Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Chemical Licensing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Chemical Licensing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Chemical Licensing Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Chemical Licensing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Chemical Licensing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Chemical Licensing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Chemical Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Chemical Licensing Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chemical Licensing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Chemical Licensing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Chemical Licensing Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Chemical Licensing Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Chemical Licensing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Chemical Licensing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Chemical Licensing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Chemical Licensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Chemical Licensing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Chemical Licensing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Chemical Licensing Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Chemical Licensing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Chemical Licensing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Chemical Licensing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Chemical Licensing Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Chemical Licensing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Chemical Licensing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Chemical Licensing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Chemical Licensing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Chemical Licensing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Chemical Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Chemical Licensing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Chemical Licensing Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Chemical Licensing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Chemical Licensing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Chemical Licensing Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Chemical Licensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Chemical Licensing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Chemical Licensing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Chemical Licensing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Chemical Licensing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Chemical Licensing Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Chemical Licensing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Chemical Licensing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Chemical Licensing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Chemical Licensing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Chemical Licensing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Chemical Licensing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chemical

Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Chemical Licensing Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Chemical Licensing Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Chemical Licensing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Chemical Licensing Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Chemical Licensing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Chemical Licensing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Chemical Licensing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Chemical Licensing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Chemical Licensing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Chemical Licensing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Chemical Licensing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Chemical Licensing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Chemical Licensing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Chemical Licensing Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Chemical Licensing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956275/?utm_source=PRN



