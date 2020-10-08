Global Chemical Licensing Industry
Global Chemical Licensing Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chemical Licensing estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. C1 Derivatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the C2 Derivatives segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956275/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Chemical Licensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
C3 Derivatives Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global C3 Derivatives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Johnson Matthey plc
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- NOVA Chemicals Corporation
- Shell Global Solutions
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956275/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Chemical Licensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Chemical Licensing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Chemical Licensing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: C1 Derivatives (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: C1 Derivatives (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: C1 Derivatives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: C2 Derivatives (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: C2 Derivatives (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: C2 Derivatives (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: C3 Derivatives (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: C3 Derivatives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: C3 Derivatives (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: C4 Derivatives (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: C4 Derivatives (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: C4 Derivatives (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Chemical Licensing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Chemical Licensing Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Chemical Licensing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chemical Licensing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Chemical Licensing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Chemical Licensing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Chemical Licensing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Chemical Licensing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chemical
Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Chemical Licensing Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Chemical Licensing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Chemical Licensing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Chemical Licensing Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Chemical Licensing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Chemical Licensing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Chemical Licensing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Chemical Licensing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Chemical Licensing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Chemical Licensing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Chemical Licensing Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Chemical Licensing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chemical Licensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Chemical Licensing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chemical Licensing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Chemical Licensing Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Chemical Licensing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Chemical Licensing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Chemical Licensing Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Chemical Licensing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Chemical Licensing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Chemical Licensing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Chemical Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Chemical Licensing Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chemical Licensing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Chemical Licensing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Chemical Licensing Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Chemical Licensing Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Chemical Licensing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Chemical Licensing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Chemical Licensing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Chemical Licensing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Chemical Licensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Chemical Licensing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Chemical Licensing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Chemical Licensing Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Chemical Licensing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Chemical Licensing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Chemical Licensing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Chemical Licensing Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Chemical Licensing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Chemical Licensing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Chemical Licensing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Chemical Licensing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Chemical Licensing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Chemical Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chemical Licensing Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Chemical Licensing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Chemical Licensing Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Chemical Licensing Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Chemical Licensing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Chemical Licensing Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Chemical Licensing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Chemical Licensing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Chemical Licensing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Chemical Licensing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Chemical Licensing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Chemical Licensing Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Chemical Licensing Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Chemical Licensing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Chemical Licensing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 169: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Chemical Licensing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Chemical Licensing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Chemical Licensing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Chemical
Licensing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Chemical Licensing Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Chemical Licensing Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Chemical Licensing Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Chemical Licensing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Chemical Licensing Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Chemical Licensing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Chemical Licensing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Chemical Licensing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Chemical Licensing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Chemical Licensing in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Chemical Licensing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Chemical Licensing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Chemical Licensing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Chemical Licensing Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Chemical Licensing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Chemical Licensing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Chemical Licensing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Chemical Licensing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Chemical Licensing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Chemical Licensing Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Chemical Licensing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Chemical Licensing Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Chemical Licensing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Chemical Licensing Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Chemical Licensing Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956275/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker