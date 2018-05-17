NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Chemical Logistics



Chemical logistics is defined as the transportation, warehousing, and distribution of chemicals from manufacturing facilities to the point of sale. The mode of transportation, namely sea, road, rail, or airways, used to move chemicals is decided based on their physical, chemical, and hazardous properties.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global chemical logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 13.98% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chemical logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Chemical Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agility

• BDP International

• C.H. Robinson

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group



Market driver

• Growth of the chemical industry

Market challenge

• High cost of operation and presence of several logistics players in the market increase competition

Market trend

• Increased demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



