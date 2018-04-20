Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Leading Players are LyondellBasell, W.R. Grace, Lummus, INEOS & Clariant

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Chemical Processing Catalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chemical Processing Catalysts in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Polymerization Catalysts
- Oxidation Catalysts
- Organic Synthesis Catalysts
- Synthesis Gas Catalysts
- Hydrogenation Catalyst
- Dehydrogenation Catalysts.
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA)
- Albemarle Corporation (USA)
- BASF Catalysts LLC (USA)
- Clariant International (Switzerland)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Johnson Matthey plc (UK)
- INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland)
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)
- W. R. Grace & Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Catalysts Play Vital Role in Reducing Energy Consumption in Chemical Industry
Outlook
Regional Perspective
Segmental Perspective
Polymerization Catalysts Grab the Lion's Share
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & MARKET DRIVERS
Notable Trends
Process Catalysts Market Prospects Tied to the Performance of End-Use Industries
Primary Characteristics of Process Catalysts Market
High Selectivity
A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts
Plethora of Growth Opportunities for Chemical Catalyst Suppliers
Global Market for Polymerization Catalysts
An Outlook
Innovations: A Key Differentiating Factor for Polymer Producers
An Insight into the Global Market for Polypropylene Catalysts
An Insight into the Global Market for Polyethylene Catalysts
Strong Demand for Fertilizers Promotes Syngas Catalyst Production & Consumption
Green Chemistry Enables Sustainable Synthesis of Organic Chemicals
Ag(I) Witnesses Increasing Use in Organic Synthesis as Catalyst
Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Compounds for Organic Synthesis
Bio-Catalysis Continues to Witness Increasing Adoption in Industries
Increased Use of Metallocene Catalysts
Regulatory Environment
Catalysts to Comply Regulations of Health and Safety Organizations
3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
LyondellBasell Leads the Global Polypropylene Catalysts Market
Technologies for Speeding up Resin Processing in High Demand
Key Business Models
4. MACRO TRENDS IMPACTING CHEMICAL PROCESSING CATALYSTS MARKET
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Key World Economic Indicators:
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
5. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS/ RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
New Catalyst for Production of Ethylene Using Carbon Dioxide
Palladium based Catalysts to Make Processes Sustainable and Cost-Effective
Metal Oxides of Group IIIA for Improving Catalytic Performance in Propane Hydrogenation
Research Leads to Cheaper Transition Metals for Catalysts Required for Hydrogenation
Research in Homogeneous Hydrogenation Catalysts Domain
Research in the Area of Catalytic Hydrogenation
Japanese Researchers on the Verge of Solving Iron Nanoparticles' Rusting Problem when Used in Catalysts for Hydrogenation
Researchers Develop Asymmetric Hydrogenation Catalyst for Production of Chiral Alcohols
Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Ibuprofen
Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Adipic Acid
Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Maleic Anhydrite
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition of Catalyst
Types of Catalysts
The Exogenous Initiators
Types of Chemical Processing Catalysts
Polymerization Catalysts
The Leading Catalyst Segment
Ziegler-Natta Catalysts
Metallocene Catalysts
Used to Manufacture Vast Range of Polymers
Metallocene & SSC: Pinnacles in Polymer Technology
Late Transition-Metal Catalysts Compete with Metallocenes
Demand for Polymerization Catalysts
Oxidation Catalysts
Organic Synthesis Catalysts
Synthesis Gas Catalysts
Hydrogenation Catalysts
Dehydrogenation Catalysts
Biocatalysts
Eco-Friendly Is In
History of Catalyst Usage in Polymer Production
Role of Different Catalysts in PP and PE Manufacturing
Tracing Growth of Catalysts Market
7. COMMONLY USED CATALYSTS
Precious Metals
Inertness: An Important Virtue
Challenge of Surface Area
Platinum-Group Metals (PGM)
Diverse Forms to Serve Varied Needs
Major Applications
In Chemicals
In Production of Isobutylene
Other Applications
As Automotive Catalysts
Other Metal Catalysts
Vanadium
The What and How of the Metal
Vanadium Oxide as a Catalyst
Vanadium Traps
Vanadium Coated Glass Fibers in Filtration
Zinc
Varied Applications
Silicates and Silicas
Silica
Silicates
Zeolites
Carboxylates
The Rare Earths
An Introduction
A Retrospect
Properties
Rare Earths: A Detailed Outline
Scandium
Yttrium
Lanthanides
Ions are Distinguishing Factors
Applications
Cerium
Other Metals
Neodymium
Chemical Applications
Other Applications
Samarium
Chemical Applications
Other Applications
Erbium
Chemical Applications
Other Applications
8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Johnson Matthey Announces Commercial Availability of Gusev Catalyst
BASF Launches O4-115 Quattro, A New Sulphuric Acid Catalyst
Clariant Introduces PolyMax 850 Catalyst
Clariant Launches ReforMax 330 LDP Plus and ReforMax 210 LDP Plus Catalysts
BASF Introduces Camet ST Sulfur Tolerant Oxidation Catalyst
Clariant Introduces Ethyl Benzene Dehydrogenation Catalyst StyroMax UL3
Air Products Unveils New Catalyst and Additive Technologies
Clariant Introduces MegaGuard 700 Catalyst Guard
Clariant Introduces LTS Chloride Guard ShiftGuard 200
Topsoe Rolls Out SK-501 Flex
Clariant Releases MegaGuard 700
Clariant Rolls Out ShiftGuard 200
Air Products Launches Polycat 204 Catalyst
Clariant Develops ShiftMax 820S Catalyst
PhosphonicS Unveils Phos-Cat4 Acid Catalyst
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Clariant Enters into Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Huaxi Chemical
Xuzhou HaiDing Selects Clariant for New PDH Unit in China
Materia Divests Catalyst Business to Umicore
W. R. Grace to Acquire Polyolefin Catalysts Business of Albemarle
BASF Commences Operations at First Chemical Catalyst Plant in Asia
Clariant Expands Chinese Operations with New Office in Yinchuan
BASF India Completes Expansion of Operations in India
Clariant and KBR Provide Turnkey Catalyst Solutions for Ammonia Synthesis
Clariant Commences Production at Polypropylene Catalyst Production Facility
BASF Completes Divestiture of Polyolefin Catalysts Business to W. R. Grace
Gevo and Clariant Enter into Agreement for Developing ETO Technology of Gevo
Evonik Expands Operations at Marl Chemical Park
Dorf Ketal Takes Over Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals
Clariant Wins Contract from Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery
Evonik Industries Takes Over Monarch Catalyst
Anellotech Enters into Agreement with Johnson Matthey Process Technologies
Rennovia Inks an Agreement with Johnson Matthey
Honeywell Opens New Production Facility
Haldor Topsoe Enters into an Agreement with Kazan University
BASF Commences Construction of New Manufacturing Plant
QuantumSphere Announces Commercial Validation of its Nano Iron Catalyst
BASF Consolidates Spent Chemical Catalysts Refining and Recycling Operations
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 75)
- The United States (30)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (20)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nr86tb/global_chemical?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chemical-processing-catalysts-market-2016-2018--2024---leading-players-are-lyondellbasell-wr-grace-lummus-ineos--clariant-300633623.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article