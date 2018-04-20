Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Leading Players are LyondellBasell, W.R. Grace, Lummus, INEOS & Clariant

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chemical Processing Catalysts in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Polymerization Catalysts

Oxidation Catalysts

Organic Synthesis Catalysts

Synthesis Gas Catalysts

Hydrogenation Catalyst

Dehydrogenation Catalysts.

The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) Albemarle Corporation ( USA )

) BASF Catalysts LLC ( USA )

) Clariant International ( Switzerland )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Johnson Matthey plc (UK)

plc (UK) INEOS Group Holdings S.A ( Switzerland )

) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) W. R. Grace & Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Catalysts Play Vital Role in Reducing Energy Consumption in Chemical Industry

Outlook

Regional Perspective

Segmental Perspective

Polymerization Catalysts Grab the Lion's Share



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & MARKET DRIVERS

Notable Trends

Process Catalysts Market Prospects Tied to the Performance of End-Use Industries

Primary Characteristics of Process Catalysts Market

High Selectivity

A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts

Plethora of Growth Opportunities for Chemical Catalyst Suppliers

Global Market for Polymerization Catalysts

An Outlook

Innovations: A Key Differentiating Factor for Polymer Producers

An Insight into the Global Market for Polypropylene Catalysts

An Insight into the Global Market for Polyethylene Catalysts

Strong Demand for Fertilizers Promotes Syngas Catalyst Production & Consumption

Green Chemistry Enables Sustainable Synthesis of Organic Chemicals

Ag(I) Witnesses Increasing Use in Organic Synthesis as Catalyst

Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Compounds for Organic Synthesis

Bio-Catalysis Continues to Witness Increasing Adoption in Industries

Increased Use of Metallocene Catalysts

Regulatory Environment

Catalysts to Comply Regulations of Health and Safety Organizations



3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

LyondellBasell Leads the Global Polypropylene Catalysts Market

Technologies for Speeding up Resin Processing in High Demand

Key Business Models



4. MACRO TRENDS IMPACTING CHEMICAL PROCESSING CATALYSTS MARKET

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicators:

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide



5. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS/ RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

New Catalyst for Production of Ethylene Using Carbon Dioxide

Palladium based Catalysts to Make Processes Sustainable and Cost-Effective

Metal Oxides of Group IIIA for Improving Catalytic Performance in Propane Hydrogenation

Research Leads to Cheaper Transition Metals for Catalysts Required for Hydrogenation

Research in Homogeneous Hydrogenation Catalysts Domain

Research in the Area of Catalytic Hydrogenation

Japanese Researchers on the Verge of Solving Iron Nanoparticles' Rusting Problem when Used in Catalysts for Hydrogenation

Researchers Develop Asymmetric Hydrogenation Catalyst for Production of Chiral Alcohols

Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Ibuprofen

Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Adipic Acid

Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Maleic Anhydrite



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition of Catalyst

Types of Catalysts

The Exogenous Initiators

Types of Chemical Processing Catalysts

Polymerization Catalysts

The Leading Catalyst Segment

Ziegler-Natta Catalysts

Metallocene Catalysts

Used to Manufacture Vast Range of Polymers

Metallocene & SSC: Pinnacles in Polymer Technology

Late Transition-Metal Catalysts Compete with Metallocenes

Demand for Polymerization Catalysts

Oxidation Catalysts

Organic Synthesis Catalysts

Synthesis Gas Catalysts

Hydrogenation Catalysts

Dehydrogenation Catalysts

Biocatalysts

Eco-Friendly Is In

History of Catalyst Usage in Polymer Production

Role of Different Catalysts in PP and PE Manufacturing

Tracing Growth of Catalysts Market



7. COMMONLY USED CATALYSTS

Precious Metals

Inertness: An Important Virtue

Challenge of Surface Area

Platinum-Group Metals (PGM)

Diverse Forms to Serve Varied Needs

Major Applications

In Chemicals

In Production of Isobutylene

Other Applications

As Automotive Catalysts

Other Metal Catalysts

Vanadium

The What and How of the Metal

Vanadium Oxide as a Catalyst

Vanadium Traps

Vanadium Coated Glass Fibers in Filtration

Zinc

Varied Applications

Silicates and Silicas

Silica

Silicates

Zeolites

Carboxylates

The Rare Earths

An Introduction

A Retrospect

Properties

Rare Earths: A Detailed Outline

Scandium

Yttrium

Lanthanides

Ions are Distinguishing Factors

Applications

Cerium

Other Metals

Neodymium

Chemical Applications

Other Applications

Samarium

Chemical Applications

Other Applications

Erbium

Chemical Applications

Other Applications



8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Johnson Matthey Announces Commercial Availability of Gusev Catalyst

BASF Launches O4-115 Quattro, A New Sulphuric Acid Catalyst

Clariant Introduces PolyMax 850 Catalyst

Clariant Launches ReforMax 330 LDP Plus and ReforMax 210 LDP Plus Catalysts

BASF Introduces Camet ST Sulfur Tolerant Oxidation Catalyst

Clariant Introduces Ethyl Benzene Dehydrogenation Catalyst StyroMax UL3

Air Products Unveils New Catalyst and Additive Technologies

Clariant Introduces MegaGuard 700 Catalyst Guard

Clariant Introduces LTS Chloride Guard ShiftGuard 200

Topsoe Rolls Out SK-501 Flex

Clariant Releases MegaGuard 700

Clariant Rolls Out ShiftGuard 200

Air Products Launches Polycat 204 Catalyst

Clariant Develops ShiftMax 820S Catalyst

PhosphonicS Unveils Phos-Cat4 Acid Catalyst



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Clariant Enters into Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Huaxi Chemical

Xuzhou HaiDing Selects Clariant for New PDH Unit in China

Materia Divests Catalyst Business to Umicore

W. R. Grace to Acquire Polyolefin Catalysts Business of Albemarle

BASF Commences Operations at First Chemical Catalyst Plant in Asia

Clariant Expands Chinese Operations with New Office in Yinchuan

BASF India Completes Expansion of Operations in India

Clariant and KBR Provide Turnkey Catalyst Solutions for Ammonia Synthesis

Clariant Commences Production at Polypropylene Catalyst Production Facility

BASF Completes Divestiture of Polyolefin Catalysts Business to W. R. Grace

Gevo and Clariant Enter into Agreement for Developing ETO Technology of Gevo

Evonik Expands Operations at Marl Chemical Park

Dorf Ketal Takes Over Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals

Clariant Wins Contract from Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery

Evonik Industries Takes Over Monarch Catalyst

Anellotech Enters into Agreement with Johnson Matthey Process Technologies

Rennovia Inks an Agreement with Johnson Matthey

Honeywell Opens New Production Facility

Haldor Topsoe Enters into an Agreement with Kazan University

BASF Commences Construction of New Manufacturing Plant

QuantumSphere Announces Commercial Validation of its Nano Iron Catalyst

BASF Consolidates Spent Chemical Catalysts Refining and Recycling Operations



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 75)

The United States (30)

(30) Japan (15)

(15) Europe (20)

(20) France (1)

(1)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

