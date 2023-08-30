Global Chemical Regulation Conference to be held in London

News provided by

Chemical Inspection & Regulation Service Limited (CIRS Ireland)

30 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confused by the everchanging global chemical regulatory landscape? Do you want to meet industry experts to understand more about your obligations globally and share your experiences? Then join the CIRS Global Regulatory Conference in London on October 5.

The one-day event is open to all professionals in the chemicals industry, including manufacturers, distributors, regulatory affairs managers, and especially those looking to move into new markets.

Continue Reading
CIRS
CIRS

The nine presentations will cover updates and challenges from the EU, UK, Turkey, South Korea, and China. Featuring speakers such as:

  • Marko Susnik, senior advisor at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO);
  • Alastair Gardner, trade specialist – chemicals export and investment team, Department for Business and Trade, UK; and
  • Ian Cranshaw, head of international trade and regions – Chemical Industries Association (CIA).

There will also be two panel discussions focused on sustainable development and supply chain challenges for the global chemical industry, which will include panelists such as:

  • Greta Waissi, vice president and head of regulatory affairs at NordShield, chair of the Finnish Society of Toxicology (FST); and
  • Pierre Germain, technical and regulatory affairs manager at the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc).

There will be plenty of time to network and raise your questions with our amazing roster of speakers and panelists. 

You will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from government authorities and several industry associations including the British Adhesives and Sealant Association (BASA), Chemical Business Association (CBA), Chemical Hazard Communication Society (CHCS), Chemicals Northwest, European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), Irish Association of Chemicals & Ingredients (IACI), and British Coatings Federation (BCF).

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023. Click here to find out more. For further information please contact [email protected]          

The CIRS Group is a leading product safety and regulatory consulting firm that uses its technical expertise, resources, and international network to provide comprehensive compliance services globally. This includes global chemical and cosmetic notifications and registrations, global GHS compliance, laboratory testing, R&D, and data services across multiple industries.

Established in 2007, the CIRS Group was the first company in China to offer support with EU REACH registrations and now accounts for 70% of the Chinese chemical consulting market. Making it a major representative of the Chinese manufacturing industry. It is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, and has subsidiaries in Ireland, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191203/CIRS.jpg 

SOURCE Chemical Inspection & Regulation Service Limited (CIRS Ireland)

Also from this source

La conférence sur la réglementation mondiale des produits chimiques se tiendra à Londres

La Conferencia mundial sobre regulación química se celebrará en Londres

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.