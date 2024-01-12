Global Chemical Storage Tanks Market to Record Substantial Growth, Accounting for $7.48 Billion by 2030, as Demand for Eco-Friendly Storage Solutions Rises, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Kings Research, the global Chemical Storage Tanks Market was worth USD 5.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to garner a value of USD 7.48 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.26% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the chemical storage tanks industry is driven by the continuous expansion of industries such as petrochemicals, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, which heavily rely on efficient storage solutions. Industrialization and urbanization contribute to the growing demand for these solutions. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and safety standards play a pivotal role in propelling market development.

Chemical storage tanks serve as specialized containers engineered to securely house and manage chemicals, liquids, and hazardous materials. Constructed to withstand the corrosive and reactive properties of various chemicals, these tanks play a crucial role in preventing leaks or spills that could pose environmental and safety hazards. Widely applied across diverse industries, these tanks find utility in the chemical sector for storing raw materials, intermediates, and finished products. Petrochemical companies depend on them for the storage of fuels, lubricants, and other petroleum products.

Moreover, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, specialized tanks are employed to store pharmaceutical ingredients, solvents, and reagents. Water treatment plants leverage chemical storage tanks for storing chemicals essential in water purification processes. Furthermore, the agriculture and food processing industries rely on these tanks for the secure storage of fertilizers, pesticides, and food-grade liquids.

Trending Now: TerraVest Industries Inc. Announces Acquisition of Highland Tank

In November 2023, TerraVest Industries Inc. acquired Highland Tank Holdings, LLC assets. Highland Tank, headquartered in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, is a prominent North American manufacturer specializing in LPG vessels, chemical & fuel storage tanks, and custom-built steel storage products.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the chemical storage tanks market are strategically emphasizing key business strategies, including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and joint ventures. These efforts are directed toward broadening their product portfolios and enhancing their market shares in various regions.

For instance, in June 2023, CIMC Enric launched its first 40-ft liquid hydrogen tank container. This expansion enhanced the company's high-end equipment offerings in the chemical storage tanks industry, drawing global interest for its leading performance and loading capacity equivalent to 6-8 hydrogen long tube trailers.

Key players profiled in the global chemical storage tanks market include:

Pfaudler

Roth Industries, Inc.

Modern Welding Company

Containment Solutions

Poly Processing Company

Snyder Industries

Hill & Smith PLC

Tank Connection

Bushman Tanks

Norwesco

Increase in Demand for Petrochemical Products to Drive Chemical Storage Tanks Market Progress

Based on end-use industry, the market is categorized into the chemical industry, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas industry, food and beverage industry, petrochemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

The petrochemical segment is expected to depict steady growth at a 4.03% CAGR through the forecast period of 2023-2030. This expansion can be attributed to the crucial role of the petrochemical sector in providing essential chemicals and materials to diverse industries, including plastics, chemicals, and energy. This substantial growth is driven by the expected increase in demand for petrochemical products, propelled by both economic growth and anticipated technological advancements in the upcoming years.

Widespread Adoption of Vertical Storage Tanks Across Numerous Industries to Augment Market Revenue

Based on installation type, the chemical storage tanks market has been classified into vertical storage tanks and horizontal storage tanks.

The vertical storage tanks segment is anticipated to lead the market, accruing USD 4.39 billion in revenue by 2030. This expansion is propelled by the widespread adoption of vertical storage tanks across various industries, owing to their efficient utilization of space and versatility in meeting diverse liquid and chemical storage requirements. As industries actively pursue efficient and space-saving solutions, the vertical storage tanks segment is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing their evolving storage demands.

Stringent Global Environmental Regulations to Boost Chemical Storage Tanks Market Development

The growth of the chemical storage tanks market is driven by stringent global environmental regulations that aim to reduce pollution and ensure public safety. Companies are compelled to invest in compliant, high-quality storage tanks. Additionally, industrial expansion, safety standards, and technological innovations, including advanced corrosion-resistant coatings and leak detection systems, present a compelling market opportunity. Amid increasing environmental concerns and stricter regulations, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly storage solutions that minimize the risk of chemical leaks, creating avenues for companies to capitalize on this environmentally conscious market trend.

Presence of Robust Chemical and Petrochemical Industries in North America to Spur Chemical Storage Tanks Market Growth

The North America chemical storage tanks market is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period, accounting for a valuation of USD 1.49 billion by 2030. This growth is due to the presence of robust chemical and petrochemical industries in the region that necessitate substantial storage capacities for chemicals. Additionally, North America's stringent regulatory landscape has prompted companies to invest in advanced chemical storage tanks in keeping with compliance and safety standards. Moreover, the presence of key industry players in the region and a commitment to technological advancements further solidified the region's position as the frontrunner in the chemical storage tanks industry.

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in APAC to Foster Chemical Storage Tanks Market Proliferation



The Asia Pacific chemical storage tanks market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth through the projection period to attain a valuation of USD 4.11 billion by 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the ongoing industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China and India. The substantial demand for chemical storage tanks in these countries is a consequence of their expanding economies, notably in the petrochemicals, chemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors. Furthermore, the increasing environmental awareness across APAC is prompting companies to embrace safer and more efficient storage tank solutions, further aiding regional market progress.

