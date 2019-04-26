Global Chemicals Industry Guide 2018
Apr 26, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemicals Global Industry Guide 2013-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The chemicals market consists of speciality chemicals, commodity chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other chemicals (which includes products such as pharmaceutical chemicals).
- Market values are taken at producer selling price (PSP).
- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.
- The global chemicals market had total revenues of $4,214.4bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2013 and 2017.
- The commodity chemicals segment was the market's most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $2,127.4bn, equivalent to 50.5% of the market's overall value.
- Markets with a larger commodity chemical share largely fell into decline in 2015 because of the collapse in oil prices; whereas those with a more fragmented market had a varied enough offering to keep the market in positive growth.
