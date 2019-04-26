Global Chemicals Industry Guide 2018

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemicals Global Industry Guide 2013-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemicals market consists of speciality chemicals, commodity chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other chemicals (which includes products such as pharmaceutical chemicals).

Market values are taken at producer selling price (PSP).

Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

The global chemicals market had total revenues of $4,214.4bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2013 and 2017.

The commodity chemicals segment was the market's most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $2,127.4bn, equivalent to 50.5% of the market's overall value.

, equivalent to 50.5% of the market's overall value. Markets with a larger commodity chemical share largely fell into decline in 2015 because of the collapse in oil prices; whereas those with a more fragmented market had a varied enough offering to keep the market in positive growth.

