Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market led by Siemens AG Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher, and Sysmex Corporation is Expected to Reach $8.25 Billion by 2026
Sep 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market is accounted for $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0%.
Some of the key players in the global Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market include Siemens AG Healthcare, BioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Tosoh Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., Beckman Coulter, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
Increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising incidences of chronic diseases demanding affordable care & advanced compassion and accuracy of Chemiluminescence immunoassay over enzyme are the factors driving the market growth. However, fragmented consumables market affecting profit margin negatively impacts the market growth. In addition, development of integrated analyzers with multiple components and multiplexing modalities with high-throughput provides ample opportunities for the market growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-analyzers-market/request-sample
Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an immunoassay technique where the label, i.e. the true "indicator" of the analytic reaction, is a luminescent molecule. CLIA instruments progressively infiltrated the immunometric assay domain, eventually being used to measure serum concentrations of hormones, drugs, vitamins, tumour markers, infectious disease markers, myocardial damage markers and, finally, autoantibodies. Today, autoantibody detection in immunochemiluminescence can be carried out on instruments specifically dedicated to the autoimmunology laboratory as stand-alone instrumentation or as part of an automated analytical platform.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-analyzers-market
Amongst Product, reagents segment held considerable market share during the predicted period due to relative higher frequency of reagent substitute when compared to analyzer systems. By geography, North America dominated the market during the forecast period due to the high acceptance of sophisticated technologies, large base of diagnostic laboratories and growth of pharmaceutical.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-analyzers-market
Products Covered:
- Reagents
- Consumables
- Analyzers
Applications Covered:
- Toxicology Screening
- Endocrine disorders
- Bone and Mineral Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Auto-immune Diseases
- Blood Disorders
- Oncology
- Allergy
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Infectious Diseases
- Hepatitis & Retrovirus
- Other Applications
End Users Covered:
- Contract Research Organization
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: sales@strategymrc.com
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article