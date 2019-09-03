Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market led by Siemens AG Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Danaher, and Sysmex Corporation is Expected to Reach $8.25 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market is accounted for $4.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Some of the key players in the global Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market include Siemens AG Healthcare, BioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Tosoh Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., Beckman Coulter, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies, rising incidences of chronic diseases demanding affordable care & advanced compassion and accuracy of Chemiluminescence immunoassay over enzyme are the factors driving the market growth. However, fragmented consumables market affecting profit margin negatively impacts the market growth. In addition, development of integrated analyzers with multiple components and multiplexing modalities with high-throughput provides ample opportunities for the market growth.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an immunoassay technique where the label, i.e. the true "indicator" of the analytic reaction, is a luminescent molecule. CLIA instruments progressively infiltrated the immunometric assay domain, eventually being used to measure serum concentrations of hormones, drugs, vitamins, tumour markers, infectious disease markers, myocardial damage markers and, finally, autoantibodies. Today, autoantibody detection in immunochemiluminescence can be carried out on instruments specifically dedicated to the autoimmunology laboratory as stand-alone instrumentation or as part of an automated analytical platform.

Amongst Product, reagents segment held considerable market share during the predicted period due to relative higher frequency of reagent substitute when compared to analyzer systems. By geography, North America dominated the market during the forecast period due to the high acceptance of sophisticated technologies, large base of diagnostic laboratories and growth of pharmaceutical.

Products Covered:

Reagents

Consumables

Analyzers

Applications Covered:

Toxicology Screening

Endocrine disorders

Bone and Mineral Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Auto-immune Diseases

Blood Disorders

Oncology

Allergy

Drug Discovery and Development

Infectious Diseases

Hepatitis & Retrovirus

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

