Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Industry Analysis Report 2023: Consumables Segment Commands Largest Market Share in 2022, Underlining the Importance of Supporting Products - Forecast to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market by Product (Instrument, Consumable), Technology (Chemiluminescence Enzyme, Microparticle Chemiluminescence), Sample (Blood, Urine), Application (Infectious Disease, Oncology), End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market, valued at approximately USD 13.2 billion in 2023, is expected to experience significant growth, reaching USD 19.0 billion by 2028, with a notable CAGR of 7.5%

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights for both established market leaders and newcomers, offering precise revenue estimations for the overall market and its subsegments. By delving into the competitive landscape, stakeholders can enhance their understanding of the market dynamics, enabling them to strategize effectively for their businesses.

Chemiluminescence immunoassays play a pivotal role in diagnosing and monitoring infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, respiratory infections, and sexually transmitted infections. This crucial role in disease management contributes significantly to the market's growth, especially in the healthcare sector.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China and India have been actively investing in healthcare infrastructure development, coupled with their substantial target populations. These factors create substantial growth prospects for companies operating in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market within this region.

The market report conducts a comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key industry players, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), among others, shedding light on their strategies within the chemiluminescence immunoassay market.

Blood samples segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market, by sample type, during the forecast period

The chemiluminescence immunoassay market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and other sample types. The blood segment in chemiluminescence immunoassay is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing number of blood donations and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases also support the growth of the blood samples segment.

According to the WHO, in 2020, over 118.5 million blood donations were collected worldwide. The WHO recommends testing all donated blood for infections before use, especially syphilis, HIV, malaria, HBV, and hepatitis B and C.

Oncology testing segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the chemiluminescence immunoassay market, by application, during the forecast period

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market is bifurcated into infectious diseases, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, cardiology, blood screening, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, toxicology, newborn screening, therapeutic drug monitoring, respiratory, neurology, metabolic disorders, gastroenterology, and other applications.

Oncology testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate within the chemiluminescence immunoassay market. The surge in demand for oncology testing is attributed to various factors such as rise in the incidence of cancer, increasing emphasis on the need for early detection and treatment of cancer, along with measures to increase cancer screening measures.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Incidence of Diseases and Technological Advancements to Drive Market
  • Consumables Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • China and India to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Study Period
  • Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth During Study Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Incidences of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Globally
  • Advancements in Improving Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Technologies in Recent Years
  • Growth of Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries
  • Rapid Increase in Geriatric Population Globally
  • Shift Toward Personalized Medicines and Individualized Treatment Decisions

Restraints

  • High Cost of Chemiluminescence Systems and Reagents
  • Lack of Regular Quality Control Procedures for Monitoring and Detecting Cross-Reactivity and Interference

Opportunities

  • High Growth Prospects for Players in Emerging Economies
  • Increasing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships

Challenges

  • Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario and Budgetary Constraints in Healthcare Systems
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals and Aging Workforce

Value Chain Analysis

  • Major Value Added During Manufacturing and Assembly Phases
  • Direct Distribution to be Preferred Strategy for Prominent Companies

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers Ag
  • Diasorin S.P.A.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Diatron
  • Getein Biotech, Inc.
  • Werfen
  • Quidelortho Corporation
  • Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika Ag

Other Players

  • Merck KGaA
  • Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Bioscience)
  • Trivitron Healthcare
  • Abnova Corporation
  • Elabscience
  • Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  • Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd
  • Jiangsu Zecen Biotech Co., Ltd
  • Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd.
  • Daan Gene Co., Ltd.
  • Dynex Technologies, Inc.
  • Zybio Inc.
  • Wiener Laboratorios Saic
  • Tianjin Era Biology Technology Co., Ltd.

