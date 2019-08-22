Global Chemotherapy Chairs Market to Surpass US$ 797.5 Million by 2026

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chemotherapy chairs market is estimated to be valued US$ 530.4 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chemotherapy Chairs Market:

The global chemotherapy chairs market size is expected to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period, owing to increasing installations of chemotherapy chairs in various cancer care centers. For instance, in February 2019, Oncology Services at Maine General announced that the Augusta Country Club Women's Golf Association (ACCWGA), whose community fundraising campaign that raised US$ 115,367 to purchase 23 new chairs with heat and massage features. The chairs were delivered and installed at Cancer treatment center.

Moreover, in April 2019, The Calvary Mater Newcastle Day Treatment Centre announced to provide their patients more comfort with the procurement of two new chemotherapy treatment chairs, due to of increasing Dry July, Australia fundraising. The chairs reduce the risk of pressure injuries for those patients receiving long treatments and provide a place where patients can charge personal devices and a platform to support them.

Major companies are focusing on increasing their business on E-commerce websites. There are plenty of key players in global chemotherapy chairs market who are selling their products on E-commerce websites such as Alibaba Group, Medicalexpo, NewLeaf Home Medical, IndiaMart, and others. The companies generate a huge revenue through the online selling of chemotherapy chairs.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global chemotherapy chairs market is projected to witness CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to increasing technological developments in the chemotherapy chairs. For instance, major player Likamed GmbH's brand SENSA chemotherapy chair named SENSA Evolution A3 CA is the combination between design and functionality. The separate movement of the foot-, seat-, and back part and the steeples movement from a sitting position, over the comfort position up to the shock position ensures great comfort.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global chemotherapy chairs market during the forecast period, owing to prevalence of cancer in the U.S. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute report in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and 609,640 people died from the disease.

Major players operating in the global chemotherapy chairs market include BMB Medical, Earthlite Medical, Nanning Passion Medical Equipment, Likamed GmbH, GREINER GmbH, Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH and Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Report Segmentation:

Global Chemotherapy Chairs Market, By Chair Type:

Electric



Hydraulic



Manual

Global Chemotherapy Chairs Market, By Demographics:

Pediatric Population



Adult Population

Global Chemotherapy Chairs Market, By End User:

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics

Company Profiles

