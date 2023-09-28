Global Chemotherapy Research Report 2023: Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Anti-Tumor Antibiotics, Topoisomerase Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemotherapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemotherapy market is expected to grow from $8.22 billion in 2022 to $8.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.The chemotherapy market is expected to reach $12.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

This chemotherapy market research report offers comprehensive statistics on the chemotherapy optical components market, including global market size, regional distribution, competitor analysis with market share insights, detailed market segments, and emerging trends and opportunities.

The continual rise in cancer prevalence is a significant driving force behind the growth of the chemotherapy market. Cancer, characterized by uncontrolled cell growth and spread, necessitates treatment with powerful chemicals, either alone or in combination, to target fast-growing cancer cells. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of cancer contributes to the expanding demand for chemotherapy, making it a key growth factor in this market.

Chemotherapy encompasses various product types such as pumps, cannulas, catheters, and more. Chemotherapy infusion pumps, for instance, are connected to patients to deliver controlled doses of drugs into their bloodstream. The services provided encompass the treatment of various types of cancer, including blood cancer, throat cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and stomach cancer.

These treatments involve the use of alkylating agents, antimetabolites, anti-tumor antibiotics, topoisomerase inhibitors, mitotic inhibitors, and other drugs administered via oral and intravenous routes. Chemotherapy services are delivered across a spectrum of end-users, including hospitals, research institutes, and other institutions.

Innovation is a focal point in the chemotherapy market, with companies actively pursuing technological advancements. Solutions like artificial intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology are being explored to enable real-time tracking and treatment enhancement. For instance, ImpriMed, Inc., a US-based company specializing in personalized medicine for pets with blood cancer diseases, introduced the "SDM4" technology in October 2020.

This AI-based chemotherapy predictive system for lymphoma streamlines chemotherapy-sensitive assays, delivering high sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictive value within just seven days. The technology assists in determining lymphoma cancer types through fine needle aspiration samples.

Furthermore, in October 2021, Amgen Inc., a prominent global biotechnology company based in the US, acquired ChemoCentryx Inc. for $3.7 billion. This strategic move is set to strengthen Amgen's portfolios in inflammation and nephrology by incorporating ChemoCentryx's TAVNEOS. The acquisition aims to expand treatment options for patients grappling with serious diseases, including autoimmune conditions, inflammatory disorders, and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc., is renowned for its expertise in developing therapies for these health challenges.

As of 2022, North America dominated the chemotherapy market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Major players in the chemotherapy market are

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co Inc.

Sanofi S A

Celgene Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Almatic Pharma LLC

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Clovis Oncology

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Chemotherapy Market Characteristics



3. Chemotherapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Chemotherapy Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Chemotherapy Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Chemotherapy Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Chemotherapy Market



5. Chemotherapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Chemotherapy Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Chemotherapy Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Chemotherapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pump

Cannula

Catheter

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Blood Cancer

Throat Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

6.3. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Anti-Tumor Antibiotics

Topoisomerase Inhibitors

Mitotic Inhibitors

Other Drugs

6.4. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Intravenous

6.5. Global Chemotherapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other End Users

7. Chemotherapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Chemotherapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Chemotherapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

