Global Child Day Care Services Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: Global Competitor Market Shares

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Child Day Care Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Child Day Care Services Market to Reach $228.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Child Day Care Services estimated at US$180.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $48.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Child Day Care Services market in the U. S. is estimated at US$48.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Goodstart Early Learning Ltd.

JP Holdings Inc.

KinderCare Education LLC

KU Children's Services

Learning Care Group Inc.

Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

PLASP

Primrose School Franchising Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Child Day Care Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwqnxj

