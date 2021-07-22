Global Chipless RFID Market in Electronic Components Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The COVID-19 impact report on the chipless RFID market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Chipless RFID Market Players

Alien Technology LLC

Alien Technology LLC offers chipless RFID products such as UHF Gen-2 RFID chips, tags, readers and antennas.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers chipless RFID tags product such as CypoPrint metal-based inks, which is used for the production of flexible antennas for RFID tags.

Confidex Ltd.

Confidex Ltd. offers chipless RFID products such as RFID Tags and Labels for manufacturing, automotive and logistic industries under the smart industry segment category.

Chipless RFID Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The chipless RFID market is segmented as below:

End-user

Logistics And Transport



Retail



Healthcare



Smart Card



Others

Type

Passive System



Active System

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The chipless RFID market is driven by the rising need for accurate inventory management. In addition, the flexible manufacturing technology is expected to trigger the chipless RFID market toward witnessing a CAGR of 23.52% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

