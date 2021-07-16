Global Chitosan Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chitosan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chitosan market reached a value of US$ 2.49 Billion in 2020. Chitosan is a naturally occurring deacetylated chitin which is extracted from the hard outer-skeleton or shells of shrimps, crabs and lobsters, along with mushrooms and yeasts. It is primarily used as an ingredient in medicines for treating various conditions, such as kidney failure, obesity, anemia, high cholesterol levels, hyperphosphatemia, insomnia and Crohn's disease. In the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, chitosan is utilized in the development of edible films; as a filler in tablets; a carrier in controlled-release drugs and to improve the dissolvability of certain medicinal salts. Having antibacterial and antifungal properties, chitosan is extensively used as a natural antimicrobial agent in the cosmetics, agricultural and food industries.



The growing pharmaceutical industry, along with the increasing requirement for wastewater treatment across the globe represent the key factors driving the growth of the market. In the pharmaceutical industry, chitosan being a biomaterial with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties is gaining demand in the production of biomedical and tissue regeneration devices, hemodialysis membranes, and implant coatings for drug delivery systems. Furthermore, its demand is also increasing in the water treatment plants for eliminating impurities present in the industrial, municipal, and commercial waste, including heavy minerals, phosphorous and oils. It is also used as a flocculating, coagulating, and chelating agent, which is further acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, owing to its non-toxic nature, chitosan is increasingly being adopted as a food additive and dietary supplement. Other factors contributing to the market growth include various government policies aimed to improve the quality of surface, ground and drinking water, coupled with the enhanced research and development (R&D) to develop chitosan from non-aquatic sources. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global chitosan market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Primex EHF, Heppe Medical Chitosan, Advanced Biopolymers AS, Meron Biopolymers, Kitozyme, Golden-Shell Biochemical, FMC Corporation, Agratech, Axio Biosolutions, Marshall Marine Products, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global chitosan market size in 2020?

2. What will be the chitosan market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the major global chitosan market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global chitosan market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global chitosan market?

6. What is the global chitosan market breakup by the grade?

7. What is the global chitosan market breakup by source?

8. What is the global chitosan market breakup by application?

9. What are the major regions in the global chitosan market?

10. Who are the leading chitosan manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chitosan Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Grade

5.5 Market Breakup by Source

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Grade

9.1 Industrial Grade

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Food Grade

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Source

10.1 Shrimp

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Crab

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Squid

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Krill

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Water Treatment

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Food & Beverages

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Cosmetics

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Medical & Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Agrochemicals

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Others

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Asia Pacific

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 North America

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Primex EHF

14.3.2 Heppe Medical Chitosan

14.3.3 Advanced Biopolymers AS

14.3.4 Meron Biopolymers

14.3.5 Kitozyme

14.3.6 Golden-Shell Biochemical

14.3.7 FMC Corporation

14.3.8 Agratech

14.3.9 Axio Biosolutions

14.3.10 Marshall Marine Products

