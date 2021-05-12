Global Chitosan Market Report 2021-2028 - Increasing Adoption in Food and Beverages Due to its Ability to Treat Obesity, Reduce Blood pressure, and Boost Immunity

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chitosan Market Size, Trends & Growth, By Grade, By Source, By Application, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chitosan market size is expected to reach USD 2,093.5 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of chitosan and increasing prevalence of various diseases are key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing use of chitosan as one of the essential ingredients in dietary supplements.



Chitosan is polysaccharide chitin derivative sourced from crustacean shell waste such as from lobsters, shrimps, prawns, crabs, as well as white mushrooms. In gastrointestinal (GI) tract, chitosan helps restrict lipid absorption, thus, it is highly preferred to be added in dietary supplements. This is one of the major factors expected to drive market growth.



Increasing adoption of chitosan in food and beverages due to its ability to treat obesity, reduce blood pressure, and boost immunity is another factor expected to drive growth of the global chitosan market in the years to come.



Factors such as strict regulations regarding shrimp farming activities and low awareness among individuals about chitosan could hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the grade segments, the industrial grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market. Chitosan has non-toxic properties which are extremely useful industrial activities such as water purification and other water treatment processes. The food grade segment is expected to account for significantly high revenue share in the global market.

Among the source segments, the shrimp segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is projected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to higher demand for shrimp chitosan for treating waste water as well as in food and beverage sector.

In addition, the white mushrooms segment in projected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. Mushrooms are among the largely consumed food products and its waste is used as a source for chitosan in food and beverages sector.

Among the application segments, the water treatment segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market. The food and beverage industry segment is expected to account for significantly high revenue share in the global market in 2022, owing to application of chitosan in processed food products and its ability to boost immunity, lower blood sugar and blood pressure.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global chitosan market in 2020, and is projected to continue to contribute largest revenue share over the forecast period, due to high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, and need for chitosan in making pharmaceuticals.

North America chitosan market accounted for considerably large revenue share in 2020, due to advanced technologies employed in shrimp farming by major companies in the field, increasing prevalence of various diseases including obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc. resulting in high adoption of the product.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chitosan Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Chitosan Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Easy availability of raw materials

4.2.2.2. Chitosan's unique properties

4.2.2.3. The increasing awareness about cardiovascular health

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulations associated with shrimp farming

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Chitosan Market By Grade Insights & Trends

5.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Pharmaceutical Grade

5.3. Industrial Grade

5.4. Food Grade



Chapter 6. Chitosan Market By Source Insights & Trends

6.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Shrimps

6.3. Crabs

6.4. Prawns

6.5. Lobsters

6.6. White mushroom



Chapter 7. Chitosan Market By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Food & Beverages

7.3. Water Treatment

7.4. Medical & Pharmaceuticals

7.5. Cosmetics

7.6. Agrochemicals



Chapter 8. Chitosan Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Chitosan Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Kitozyme S.A.

Primex EHF

Vietnam Food

Advanced Biopolymers A S

G.T.C. Bio Corporation

Bio21 Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co. Ltd

Agratech.

