Global Chitosan Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Key Players are Developing Innovative Technologies for Specific Applications in Film Packaging, Skin Tissue Engineering, Pharmaceutical Drugs

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chitosan Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chitosan market is expected to grow from $5.12 billion in 2021 to $6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The market is expected to grow to $12.14 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.

It is a kind of shellfish that is considered seafood. Shrimps belong to the sub-order pleocyemata. The main grades in the chitosan market are pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and food grade. They are is used for water treatment, food and beverages, cosmetics, medical and pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the chitosan market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the chitosan market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing requirement for wastewater treatment across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the chitosan market. Wastewater treatment has defined the process of removing impurities from wastewater before it reaches the natural bodies or aquifers such as oceans, lakes, and rivers. Chitosan is widely used for wastewater treatment, as it helps in heavy metal or metalloid adsorption, removal of dyes from industrial wastewater, and removal of other organic pollutants such as organic oxidized, oil impurities, and organochloride pesticides.

For instance, in 2021, according to a study conducted by the Utrecht University, a Netherlands-based public research university, and the United Nations University, Japan-based research and study university, the wastewater produced globally each year stands at 359 billion cubic meters, which is approximately 48 percent of that water is released to the environment untreated. Therefore, the growing requirement for wastewater treatment across the globe is driving the growth of the chitosan market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the chitosan market. The key players in chitosan market are developing innovative technologies or products for specific applications such film packaging, skin tissue engineering, pharmaceutical drugs and others.

The chitosan market consists of sales of chitosan products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is referred to as sugar, which is obtained from the outer skeleton of crustaceans and in the cell walls of certain fungi. Chitosan can be used as a medicine and for manufacturing certain drugs. It is used for high blood pressure, wound healing, obesity, high cholesterol, and various other purposes. Due to its biodegradable nature, chitosan is also used for the development of antimicrobial films for food packaging.



The main sources of chitosan include shrimp, squid, crab, krill, and other sources. The shrimp segment consists of sales of chitosan solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are taken from the exoskeleton of shrimp. A shrimp is a sea animal that belongs to the huge group of Arthropods.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Chitosan Market Characteristics



3. Chitosan Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Chitosan



5. Chitosan Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Chitosan Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Chitosan Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Chitosan Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Chitosan Market, Segmentation By Grade, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

6.2. Global Chitosan Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Shrimp

Squid

Crab

Krill

Other Sources

6.3. Global Chitosan Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Other Applications

7. Chitosan Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Chitosan Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Chitosan Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

