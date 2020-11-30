Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $373.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$373.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$394.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

