Global Chlorobenzene Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorobenzene market worldwide is projected to grow by US$852.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Monochlorobenzene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Monochlorobenzene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monochlorobenzene will reach a market size of US$105.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$249.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Applichem GmbH; Beckmann-Kenko GmbH; Chemada Fine Chemicals; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); J&K Scientific Ltd.; Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.; Kureha Corporation; Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chlorobenzene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Chlorobenzene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Chlorobenzene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Chlorobenzene Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Monochlorobenzene (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Monochlorobenzene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Monochlorobenzene (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Orthodichlorobenzene (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Orthodichlorobenzene (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Orthodichlorobenzene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Paradichlorobenzene (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Paradichlorobenzene (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Paradichlorobenzene (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Nitrochlorobenzenes (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Nitrochlorobenzenes (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Nitrochlorobenzenes (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Polysulfone Polymers (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Polysulfone Polymers (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Polysulfone Polymers (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Solvents (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Solvents (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Solvents (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Room Deodorants (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Room Deodorants (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Room Deodorants (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Chlorobenzene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Chlorobenzene Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Chlorobenzene Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Chlorobenzene Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Chlorobenzene Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chlorobenzene Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Chlorobenzene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Chlorobenzene Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Chlorobenzene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Chlorobenzene Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Chlorobenzene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Chlorobenzene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chlorobenzene Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Chlorobenzene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Chlorobenzene Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Chlorobenzene in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Chlorobenzene Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Chlorobenzene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Chlorobenzene Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Chlorobenzene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Chlorobenzene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Chlorobenzene Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Chlorobenzene Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Chlorobenzene Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Chlorobenzene Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Chlorobenzene Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Chlorobenzene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Chlorobenzene Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Chlorobenzene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Chlorobenzene Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Chlorobenzene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Chlorobenzene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Chlorobenzene Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Chlorobenzene in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Chlorobenzene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Chlorobenzene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Chlorobenzene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Chlorobenzene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Chlorobenzene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chlorobenzene Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Chlorobenzene Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chlorobenzene Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Chlorobenzene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Chlorobenzene Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Chlorobenzene Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Chlorobenzene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Chlorobenzene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Chlorobenzene Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Chlorobenzene Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Chlorobenzene Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Chlorobenzene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Chlorobenzene Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Chlorobenzene Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Chlorobenzene Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Chlorobenzene Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Chlorobenzene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Chlorobenzene Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Chlorobenzene Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Chlorobenzene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Chlorobenzene Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Chlorobenzene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Chlorobenzene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Chlorobenzene:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Chlorobenzene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Chlorobenzene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Chlorobenzene Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Chlorobenzene Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Chlorobenzene Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Chlorobenzene Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Chlorobenzene Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Chlorobenzene Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Chlorobenzene Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Chlorobenzene in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Chlorobenzene Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Chlorobenzene Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Chlorobenzene Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Chlorobenzene Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Chlorobenzene Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Chlorobenzene Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Chlorobenzene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Chlorobenzene Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Chlorobenzene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Chlorobenzene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Chlorobenzene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Chlorobenzene Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Chlorobenzene Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Chlorobenzene Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Chlorobenzene Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Chlorobenzene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Chlorobenzene Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Chlorobenzene Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Chlorobenzene Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Chlorobenzene Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Chlorobenzene Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Chlorobenzene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Chlorobenzene Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Chlorobenzene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Chlorobenzene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Chlorobenzene Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Chlorobenzene Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Chlorobenzene Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Chlorobenzene Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Chlorobenzene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Chlorobenzene Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Chlorobenzene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Chlorobenzene Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Chlorobenzene in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Chlorobenzene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Chlorobenzene Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Chlorobenzene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Chlorobenzene Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Chlorobenzene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Chlorobenzene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Chlorobenzene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Chlorobenzene Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Chlorobenzene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Chlorobenzene Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Chlorobenzene Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Chlorobenzene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Chlorobenzene Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Chlorobenzene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Chlorobenzene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Chlorobenzene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



APPLICHEM GMBH

BECKMANN-KENKO GMBH

CHEMADA FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

KUREHA CORPORATION

MERYER (SHANGHAI) CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

