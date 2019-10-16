Global Chlorobenzene Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorobenzene market worldwide is projected to grow by US$852.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Monochlorobenzene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Monochlorobenzene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monochlorobenzene will reach a market size of US$105.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$249.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Applichem GmbH; Beckmann-Kenko GmbH; Chemada Fine Chemicals; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); J&K Scientific Ltd.; Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.; Kureha Corporation; Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
IV. COMPETITION
APPLICHEM GMBH
BECKMANN-KENKO GMBH
CHEMADA FINE CHEMICALS COMPANY
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
KUREHA CORPORATION
MERYER (SHANGHAI) CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
