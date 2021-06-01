FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 1075 Companies: 19– Players covered include ARLANXEO; Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd.; Denka Co., Ltd.; Maclellan Rubber Ltd; Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co., Ltd.; Showa Denko K.K.; Tosoh Corporation; Trelleborg AB; Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: End-Use (Automobile, Construction, Textile, Chemical, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Chloroprene Rubber Market to Reach 324.8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

Chloroprene rubber or polychloroprene rubber or neoprene, is a synthetic rubber that is produced through chloroprene's polymerization. Chloroprene rubber (CR) exhibits superior properties such as favorable chemical stability and flexibility over a broad temperature range, which contributes to its widespread use in a range of applications including as a raw material in modifying adhesives as well as the production of latex products, among others. Increase in private public investments into construction sector and focus on infrastructure development projects especially in developing economies remain critical to the demand for CR in building & construction industry. Rising demand for cold- and weather-resistant products such as wetsuits and marine products is also a major driver of growth. Also driving demand will be the increasing use of CR in electric cables to meet the ever-growing need for energy and subsequent the subsequent increase in the number of power transmission lines being established. The market stands to benefit from the inefficiencies associated with competitive products such as natural rubber, synthetic SBR and isoprene. With the COVID-19 pandemic denting prospects in industrial, manufacturing, construction and automotive industries, the demand for chloroprene rubber is also being adversely impacted. The recovering demand for industrial rubber products, adhesives and automobiles is thus a vital determinant of growth in the CR market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chloroprene Rubber estimated at 260.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 324.8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Automobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach 107.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. CR is finding extensive application in the manufacture of automotive belts and hoses, while the demand from construction industry arises from architectural rubber products. Automobile sales and production volumes, and the subsequent rise in demand for automotive components, remains a key factor driving demand for CR in the industry. The extent of manufacturing activity in various industries will also be a critical factor determining demand for CR in transmission belts, cables, molded goods, and conveyor belts.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42.2 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 88.6 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

The Chloroprene Rubber market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.2 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 88.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is significantly influenced by increasing focus on infrastructure development projects, including construction of roads and bridges, specifically in countries such as China and India. These activities will fuel demand for bearing pads that use chloroprene rubber. The demand for industrial products and chemicals in countries such as India, China and Thailand is expected for impact consumption of CR used in these products. In developed regions, manufacturers are making increased R&D investments for replacing the smoked rubber suppression technique with vulcanization process in the production of CR, mainly due to the numerous advantages offered including non-absorbent properties. In North America, the demand for lightweight vehicles and trucks remains the major driver of demand for chloroprene rubber-based tires. Chloroprene rubber also finds increasing use in protective lining across several chemical plants. In Europe, demand for chloroprene rubber will be mainly influenced by the needs of the automotive industry, since the region is home to several leading automakers.

Textile Segment to Reach 58.1 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026

In textile factories, polychloroprene is combined with additives to increase elasticity or highlight other traits. The evenly distributed gas bubbles in neoprene provide exceptional thermal insulation properties. This variant of chloroprene rubber is extensively used in manufacturing of immersion suits for water sports like diving and surfing. In the global Textile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 32 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 41.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 12.9 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

