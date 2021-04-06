Global Chocolate Market (2020 to 2026) - by Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chocolate Market, By Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate), By Category (Tablets, Countlines, Pouches & Bags, Boxed & Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chocolate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2026F to reach around USD172 billion by 2026, on account of the increasing availability of premium chocolates, spurred by consumers' desire to consume delicious chocolates and rising food culture. Other factors driving the market include growing online sales of chocolates, rising personal disposable income, and gaining popularity of organic and sugar-free chocolates, etc.



The Global Chocolate Market was severely affected by the low sales volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply-side issues linked to quality and certification. Also, government support in strengthening the partnership between fine cocoa producers and chocolate companies to smoothen the supply of cocoa has helped in developing the Global Chocolate Market.



Regionally, the chocolate market has been segmented into regions including Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounted for around 35% market share in value, owing to increasing health concerns and the surge in the demand for fine cocoa flavored chocolates. European consumers are willing to pay extra prices for chocolates made from fine cocoa. Also, the European consumers' paradigm shift towards the consumption of high-quality chocolate products such as single-origin chocolates, organic chocolates, handmade chocolates, artisan chocolates, and other chocolate products, is a major factor driving the chocolate market in the region. There is a tremendous demand for dark chocolates as they have less sugar and more cocoa taste.



Mars Incorporated, Ferrero Group, The Hershey Company, Modelez International, Nestle SA, are few of the prominent players operating in the Global Chocolate Market. Nestle and Mars are also the most active companies in terms of product launches and marketing their products. The development of chocolate products to enhance the product portfolio and to capture untapped markets has driven the growth in the Global Chocolate Market. Owing to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, there has been rapid development in chocolate products by various market players.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Chocolate Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Chocolate Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Chocolate Market based on category, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Chocolate Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Chocolate Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Chocolate Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Chocolate Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Chocolate Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Chocolate Market by using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Chocolate Market



6. Global Chocolate Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Milk, Dark & White Chocolate)

6.2.2. By Category (Tablets, Countlines, Pouches & Bags, Boxed & Others)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Grocery Stores, Non-Store Retailing, Departmental Store)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map (By Region & By Type)

7. Asia Pacific Chocolate Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. China Chocolate Market Outlook

7.4. Japan Chocolate Market Outlook

7.5. India Chocolate Market Outlook

7.6. South Korea Chocolate Market Outlook

7.7. Australia Chocolate Market Outlook

7.8. Indonesia Chocolate Market Outlook

8. Europe Chocolate Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. United Kingdom Chocolate Market Outlook

8.4. Italy Chocolate Market Outlook

8.5. France Chocolate Market Outlook

8.6. Germany Chocolate Market Outlook

9. North America Chocolate Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. United States Chocolate Market Outlook

9.4. Mexico Chocolate Market Outlook

9.5. Canada Chocolate Market Outlook

10. South America Chocolate Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Brazil Chocolate Market Outlook

10.4. Argentina Chocolate Market Outlook

10.5. Colombia Chocolate Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Chocolate Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South Africa Chocolate Market Outlook

11.4. Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Outlook

11.5. UAE Chocolate Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Mars, Incorporated

14.2.2. Ferrero Group

14.2.3. The Hershey Company

14.2.4. Nestle SA

14.2.5. Mondelez International

14.2.6. Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

14.2.7. General Mills Inc.

14.2.8. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

14.2.9. Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd

14.2.10. Crown Confectionery Co. Ltd



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

