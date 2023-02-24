Global Chocolate (Milk, Dark, White) Market Overview 2022 to 2027: Featuring Barry Callebaut, Ezaki Glico, Ferrero and Godiva Chocolatier Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chocolate (Milk, Dark, White) Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report titled Global Chocolate Market Overview, 2027 provides a complete performance analysis regarding the segments present in the global chocolate market along with its historical and forecasted analysis. The global chocolate market is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.31% over the forecast period ending in 2027.

Company Profiles

Chocolate is one of the most profitable components of the confectionary industry globally. Chocolates are being portrayed as more than a treat and are considered as a portable gift option. The chocolate industry has been representing a multibillion dollar market for the past decade and is expected to reach new levels of growth within the next few years.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming chocolate on a daily basis will remain a key booster for the global chocolate market over the next few years. A host of trends and opportunities that are currently driving the market are slated to shape the market's condition during the forecast period.

Increasing urbanisation and widespread availability of chocolate and derived products will remain another key factor fuelling the market for chocolate globally.

Moreover, the uncertain economy of the cocoa supply is likely to raise chocolate prices, which is foreseen to be a major challenge to market growth. With medical experts quoting chocolates as having health benefits, the customers' demand for healthier options in their favourite dessert is on the rise.

This opened up a new scope for the marketers to develop variants such as organic, sugar-free, and energy bars. The rise in external players entering the market, renowned local marketers in the region have brought in modernization of the product and their supply chain.



Seasonal and festive sales of chocolate are projected to surge in the next few years. Gifting chocolate hampers and bouquets are among some popular consumer trends in the market, which will strongly favour the market over the forecast period. Various companies launch a wide range of chocolate varieties on occasions like Easter and Christmas. Boxed chocolate collections have replaced flower bouquets, as they prove more value for money.

Other factors, such as the Premiumization of chocolate-based products, the utilisation of aesthetically appealing packaging to attract consumers' attention, along with the production of organic, vegan, and sugar- and gluten-free chocolates, are projected to drive the market further. Ultra-and high-end beans are used for gourmet chocolates.

The premium cocoa market, with sustainability certification and single-origin, accelerates the overall growth of the market studied. In response to the growing demand, manufacturers are introducing their single-origin and premium chocolate line-ups. They are also supporting the local economies. These strategies are helping brands gain more profit margins and grow with a more positive brand image.



An increasing global population coupled with changing tastes and preferences in developing nations is driving the market's growth. Chocolates' antioxidant content, blood pressure lowering capability, and ostensible anti-aging benefits are expected to drive future growth.

Additionally, flavours play a vital role in increasing its popularity, as a result of which manufacturers are introducing new formats and categories to meet new market demands. Chocolates are not only consumed selflessly but are also increasingly being considered as a gifting option on various occasions, bringing in a new revolution in the chocolate industry. Companies are increasingly promoting chocolates that are free of trans fat, saturated fats, and artificial flavours and sweeteners.



Dark chocolate is the fastest growing segment due to its anti-oxidant properties, free radicals and flavonoids, which aid in cancer prevention, heart health and cognitive ability. The cocoa polyphenols further aid in controlling cholesterol levels, thus driving increased consumption of dark chocolates. The report further examines dark, milk, and white chocolate market segments and explores their performance across international markets.



Chocolates are still largely considered an affordable luxury in some regions of the globe. Price sensitivity may lower the penetration of the chocolate market in some of the underdeveloped parts of the world. The presence of a large number of leading international chocolate brands and higher chocolate consumption will continue to account for the top market position in Europe.

The global chocolate market has observed a rise in consumption as well as the production of chocolates. Regions like Europe and North America have greatly contributed to this growth, whereas Asia-Pacific has been viewed as a promising market. Growth in the region's economy that is directly or indirectly affecting the people's lifestyle can be viewed as one of the factors driving its chocolate market.



