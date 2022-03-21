Global Cholesterol Tests Market Trends and Forecasts 2022-2026: Penetration of Medical Devices in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cholesterol Tests: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is a comprehensive study of the global market for cholesterol testing. It describes the cholesterol tests market, which is segmented by product type and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into lipid profile, total cholesterol tests, HDL tests, LDL tests, triglycerides tests and POCT. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

This report examines the factors driving growth in the global cholesterol tests market, as well as reviews major players, established companies and new entrants.

This report, however, does not cover quality control reagents, calibrators, analytical equipment, instruments, software, and accessories used in cholesterol testing.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global cholesterol tests market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

Coverage of risk indicators in major countries, prevalence of obesity and hypertension and information on mean total cholesterol level

Description of different types of cholesterol tests such as lipid profile, total cholesterol tests, high density lipoprotein (HDL) tests, low density lipoprotein (LDL) tests, triglycerides tests, and discussion on their current and historical market revenues

Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry

Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, new products launches and product enhancement, and technological innovations of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Disease Background

Cholesterol

Functions of Cholesterol

Role of Cholesterol in Hormone Production

Cholesterol and Vitamin D Synthesis

Cholesterol and Bile Acid Production

Cholesterol and the Immune System

Cholesterol Metabolism

Sources of Cholesterol

Clinical Significance of Cholesterol

Total Blood (Serum) Cholesterol

Triglycerides

Definitions

Lipid Profile

POC Cholesterol Tests

Cholesterol Determination: Methods and Techniques

Methods of Cholesterol Measurements

Disease Background

Dyslipidemias

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Hyperlipidemia

Tangier Disease

Atheroembolic Kidney Disease

Atherosclerosis

Heart Disease

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Risk Indicators in Major Countries

Mean Total Cholesterol Level

Prevalence of Obesity

Prevalence of Hypertension

Growing Prevalence and Incidence

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Penetration of Medical Devices in Emerging Markets

Market Restraints

Market Impact

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

Lipid Profile Tests

Cholesterol Tests

HDL Tests

LDL Tests

Triglyceride Tests

Point-Of-Care Tests

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19

Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Device Industry

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Impact of Covid-19 on the Supply Chain

Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. Supply Chain

Impact of Covid-19 on the European Supply Chain

Impact of Covid-19 on the APAC Supply Chain

Impact of Covid-19 on China

Impact of Covid-19 on Medical Device Product Segments

Impact of Covid-19 on Critical Devices

Impact of Covid-19 on Cholesterol Testing Markets

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.)

(Danaher Corp.) Horiba Ltd

Mindray

Nova Biomedical

Roche Holding AG (F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Sinocare Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

