Global Choroidal Neovascularization Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global choroidal neovascularization market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) refers to the creation of new blood vessels in the choroid layer of the eyes affecting the Bruch's membrane and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). Its symptoms include lipid exudation, subretinal blood and fluid, and distortion, waviness and black spots in the central vision. At present, a combination of procedures, such as fluorescein angiography (FA), indocyanine green (ICG) angiography and optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanning, are utilized for diagnosing CNV. As per the results, doctors then prescribe anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs, thermal laser treatment and photodynamic therapy (PDT), to prevent the growth of the blood vessels.
The market is experiencing growth on account of the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), ocular histoplasmosis, pathologic myopia, angioid streaks, choroidal tears and inflammatory diseases of the choroid and retina. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to serious health conditions, is acting as another key factor bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of combination drugs, along with the introduction of long-lasting anti-VEGF drugs, is propelling the demand for CNV treatments worldwide. Other factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are also contributing to the growth of the market. However, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the healthcare systems of various countries have become overburdened. Consequently, doctors are focusing on patient selection, safe injection techniques and proper sterilization to prevent the risk of contracting and transmitting the disease. In a non-emergency case, they are either rescheduling and postponing the follow-up appointments or providing remote monitoring solutions using telehealth to patients with severe conditions.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, MaaT Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (Suzuken Co. Ltd.).
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global choroidal neovascularization market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global choroidal neovascularization market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type of diagnosis?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global choroidal neovascularization market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Choroidal Neovascularization Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Intravenous
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Intravitreal
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type of Diagnosis
7.1 Fluorescein Angiography (FA)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Indocyanine Green (ICG) Angiography
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
8.1 Angiogenesis Inhibitors Injection
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Photodynamic Therapy
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Laser Photocoagulation
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Low-dose Radiation Therapy
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Surgery
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Extreme Myopia
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Malignant Myopic Degeneration
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Age-Related Developments
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Bayer AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 MaaT Pharma
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Novartis AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Pfizer Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co., Limited)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (SUZUKEN CO., LTD.)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
