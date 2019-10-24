Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Chromatography Media/Resins, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Chromatography Media/Resins will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$258 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$260 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chromatography Media/Resins will reach a market size of US$211.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$545.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agilent Technologies Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GE Healthcare Life Sciences; Hamilton Company; JASCO Corporation; KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH; MilliporeSigma; Pall Corporation; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Phenomenex, Inc.; Shimadzu Corp.; SRI Instruments; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Tosoh Bioscience LLC; Waters Corp.
