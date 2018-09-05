LONDON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS



Global chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) drug market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period of 2018-2026. The important drivers propelling the market growth are the modern dietary habits, rising elderly population and the improved and efficient drugs in the pipeline. Linaclotide is a major type of drug that is popular in this market.







MARKET INSIGHT



The CIC drug market is segmented based on drug types and also on the basis of prescription types.The drug types include linaclotide, lubiprostone, and others.







The prescription type segment is further divided into over the counter drugs and prescribed drugs. An increasing demand for CIC drug from the Asia-Pacific market, coupled with the high unmet needs globally is providing the market with plenty of growth opportunities.







REGIONAL INSIGHTS



Geographically, the global CIC drug market is segmented into four major regions which include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World.North America is touted to account for the largest share during the forecast period on account of its developed healthcare systems and medical devices industry.







Approximately xx% of the population residing there suffer from CIC. The growing government initiatives to treat and improve the healthcare segment of the society by providing the latest technological and advance medical treatments are also aiding the market growth.







COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS



Advanced product launch is the key strategy adopted by the various market players of global CIC drug market.The other strategies include acquisition and mergers.







For example, Roche holding Inc acquired Ariosa Diagnostics Inc, which provides non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) service using cell-free DNA (cf-DNA) technology.Also, Allergan announced a collaboration with the company AstraZeneca in order to develop and commercialize ATM-AVI (aztreonam and avibactam) for antibiotic-resistant gram-negative infections.







The other major players in the market include Synergy Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, etc.







