Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Report 2021-2026 - Biologics Present an Opportunity that is Limited to Certain Patient Subsets

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is defined by persistent airflow limitation (reduction in the ability to exhale at a normal rate and volume). While chronic and progressive dyspnea (shortness of breath) is a key symptom, patients may also present with productive cough. Significant exposure to noxious particles or gases, namely tobacco smoke, is the primary cause of the underlying alveolar and airway abnormalities that result in the airflow limitation and respiratory symptoms that characterize the disease. However, other environmental and occupational exposures or genetic abnormalities may also contribute to symptoms.



Latest Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2018, there were approximately 307.0 million prevalent cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 328.9 million prevalent cases by 2027.

The "ABCD" GOLD treatment guidelines focus on exacerbation risk and patient-reported outcomes to determine pharmacological treatment strategies, independent of spirometric value.

Dual bronchodilator combinations are being considered as the new gold standard over long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) Spiriva in the treatment of more severe COPD.

Triple inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta 2 agonist/long-acting muscarinic antagonist (ICS/LABA/LAMA) fixed-dose combination therapies delivered through a single inhaler bring convenience to more severe patients. For Breztri Aerosphere's FDA submission, AstraZeneca included data from the KRONOS study, but the ETHOS trial did not complete primary endpoints until mid-2019. As such, the FDA issued a complete response letter to AstraZeneca, benefitting rival GlaxoSmithKline's marketed Trelegy Ellipta as the only triplet on the US market. More recently, Breztri has gained approval in the US and Europe .

. IL-5 inhibitors have disappointed in the broader population of more severe COPD patients. However, ongoing studies are evaluating AstraZeneca's Fasenra and GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala in individuals with high eosinophils. Topline results from Fasenra's RESOLUTE and Nucala's MATINEE trials are expected in the coming years, while Phase III results from Sanofi and Regeneron's dual IL-4 and IL-13 inhibitor Dupixent are expected in 2023.

Nebulizers are limited by convenience and often are being developed by smaller companies that lack the commercial resources of large pharma.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Latest key takeaways

DISEASE BACKGROUND

Disease definition

Diagnosis

Patient segmentation

GOLD treatment recommendations

TREATMENT

Maintenance treatment

Oral therapies for maintenance treatment

Non-pharmacological management of COPD

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Prevalence methodology

MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Hikma Launches Long-Awaited US Advair Rival

Trixeo Aerosphere Wins EMA Thumbs Up

US FDA Panel Rejects Trelegy Ellipta COPD Mortality Claim; Worries Include Potential Overuse

Cipla Files ANDA For Advair Rival; FDA Will Now Consider Indian Firm's Version Alongside Hikma

Can Glenmark's Triple Therapy Combo Move COPD Treatment Needle?

String Of Positives For Lupin Lifts Outlook

Cipla Granted Approval For First US Proventil Rival

Mylan Launches Advair Rival In Canada

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Iconovo And Amneal Collaborate On Symbicort Rival

Circassia Ends AZ Deal To Dig Itself Out Of Debt Hole

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL

LAMAs

LABAs

LABA/LAMAs

ICS/LABAs

ICS/LABA/LAMAs

Biologics

PDE3/4 inhibitor

MARKET DYNAMICS



FUTURE TRENDS

Triple therapies will drive modest growth of the COPD market

The impact of nebulized treatment is limited

Biologics present an opportunity that is limited to certain patient subsets

CONSENSUS FORECASTS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Trelegy Ellipta for COPD ( August 31, 2020 )

) Trelegy Ellipta for COPD ( August 28, 2020 )

) Breztri Aerosphere for COPD ( June 24, 2020 )

) RPL554 (Inhaled) for COPD ( March 31, 2020 )

) Breztri Aerosphere for COPD ( October 1, 2019 )

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



UNMET NEEDS

Characterizing patient subpopulations

Developing more effective means of managing exacerbations

Improving inhaler technique and compliance

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



