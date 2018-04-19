Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

The research provides insights into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease diagnosed patients, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.



The research provides estimates and forecasts of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease prevalence, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease diagnosis rate, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Disease Definition



2. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow

2A. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence

2B. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients

2C. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients



3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in the US

3A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in the US

3B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in the US

3C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in the US



4. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Europe

4A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Europe

4B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Europe

4C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Europe



5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Germany

5A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Germany

5B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Germany

5C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Germany



6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in France

6A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in France

6B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in France

6C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in France



7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Spain

7A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Spain

7B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Spain

7C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Spain



8. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Italy

8A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Italy

8B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Italy

8C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Italy



9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in UK

9A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in UK

9B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in UK

9C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in UK



10. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Japan

10A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Japan

10B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Japan

10C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Japan



