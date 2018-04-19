Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017-2026

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease epidemiology, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease diagnosed patients, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease prevalence, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease diagnosis rate, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Disease Definition
2. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow
2A. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence
2B. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients
3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in the US
3A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in the US
3B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in the US
4. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Europe
4B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Europe
5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Germany
5B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Germany
6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in France
6A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in France
6B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in France
7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Spain
7B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Spain
8. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Italy
8B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Italy
9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in UK
9A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in UK
9B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in UK
10. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Prevalence in Japan
10B. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treated Patients in Japan
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xj9pv6/global_chronic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-epidemiology-and-patient-flow-analysis-2017-2026-300633077.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article