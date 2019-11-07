Global Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Epidemiology 2019-2028: Focus on United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC)- Epidemiology Forecast to 2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Chronic Refractory Cough Epidemiology report gives the thorough understanding of the Chronic Refractory Cough by including details such as disease introduction, signs and symptoms, causes, risk factors, mechanism of Chronic cough, pathophysiology, the similarity between Chronic Refractory Cough and other neuropathic disorder diagnoses, pathogenesis, clinical features of CRC and diagnosis provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries.



The epidemiology data for Chronic Refractory Cough are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the disease scenario in the 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, research papers, and views of key opinion leaders.



According to a study conducted by Jun et al. titled Effect of pregabalin for the treatment of chronic refractory cough, which stated that nearly 11-16% of patients suffer from chronic refractory cough during their life. Although many patients had received satisfactory treatment, there were still 20-40% of patients who suffered long-term cough symptoms even after standardized treatment. The study was concluded stating that an innovative treatment with fewer adverse effects and long-term relief was necessary for CRC patients.



According to a study conducted by Weinberger et al. titled Long-lasting cough in an adult German population: incidence, symptoms, and related pathogens researchers assessed the burden of suffering related to prolonged coughing and tried to identify further causative agents.



It was found that incidence of pertussis in adults have shown that it accounted for only approximately 5-15% cases of prolonged coughing in which, symptoms were not indicative of a specific agent and a total of 64% of patients received antibiotics. The study was concluded by stating that prolonged adult coughing required medical attention, which prompted substantial healthcare use.



Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC) Epidemiology:



Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough

Gender-wise Prevalent Population of Chronic Cough

Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Refractory Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Disease Background and Overview: Chronic Refractory Cough (CRC)

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Signs and symptoms

2.3. Causes

2.4. Risk factors

2.5. Mechanism of Chronic cough

2.6. Pathophysiology of chronic cough

2.7. Similarity between Chronic Refractory Cough and other neuropathic disorder

2.7.1. Cough hypersensitivity syndrome and Chronic Refractory Cough

2.7.2. Laryngeal hypersensitivity

2.8. Pathogenesis of Chronic Refractory Cough

2.9. Clinical features of CRC

2.10. Diagnosis



3. Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings

3.1. 7MM Total Patient Population of Chronic Refractory Cough

3.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Chronic Refractory Cough



4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chronic Refractory Cough

4.1. United States

4.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

4.1.2. Chronic Cough Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.3. Chronic Cough Gender-wise Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.4. Chronic Refractory Cough Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.5. Chronic Refractory Cough Diagnosed Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.6. Chronic Refractory Cough Diagnosed Prevalent Population in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients in the United States

4.2. EU5 Countries



5. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wqmok



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

