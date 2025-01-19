Global Church Leader William F. Kumuyi Offers Prayer for President Trump's 2nd Term at D.C. Inauguration Praise and Prayer Convocation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- William F. Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry based in Lagos, Nigeria, is among thousands of prominent figures scheduled to attend tomorrow's inauguration. While here, the pastor of the world's third-largest church averaging 120,000 weekly attendance is participating in inauguration-related festivities to celebrate a return to religious freedom in America and support for other nations in combatting religious persecution.

At the Inauguration Praise and Prayer Convocation, held here today at Greater New Hope Baptist Church and hosted by Jim Garlow's Well Versed World ministry and Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, Kumuyi delivered a prayer challenge to the American church and its leaders to walk in holiness and righteousness as a precursor to renewal and revival:

"Almighty God. We thank You and bless Your name," Kumuyi prayed. "What a great and glorious God you are. I want to thank You, Lord, for the church in America. You said, upon this rock, You would build Your church – not just for that generation but for every generation, and You say the gates of Hell shall not prevail against it.

"Lord, we come in preparation for the celebration of Donald Trump, the president tomorrow. We're asking that You will grant him wisdom and You will grant the church the unity, the revival, the knowledge, the vision, the forthrightness to speak the truth to power. And we pray, as You connect the church with the leader, that it will be a good unity, that You will help the President, and that the church will remain the church.

"Revive Your church, restore Your church and purge Your church that there will be the holiness and the righteousness You expect for Your church, and the church will have a meaningful ministry in the government, as well as for America."

On the eve of the inauguration, Kumuyi also offered this prayer during an SRN News interview:

"Almighty God, You chose to bring President-Elect Donald Trump to Your throne and to lead at this time. We're asking that your grace will be with him through Your wisdom and Your power. And we pray You will help him remain focused on all the things he's brought out in his campaign of giving Christ the recognition and the honor that He deserves. In Jesus name we pray, Amen."

During his visit, Kumuyi met with Robert Pittenger, former representative from North Carolina, Turning Point USA Faith's Senior Director Lucas Miles and media representatives.

About William F. Kumuyi:

Kumuyi founded Deeper Christian Life Ministry in 1973 after a small Bible study became a church plant that now averages 120,000 in weekly attendance. Kumuyi's powerful, biblical teaching has grown into a global ministry with thousands of congregations in 120 nations along with annual conferences and monthly Global Crusade with Kumuyi events, reaching more than 6 million people, of which more than 730,000 have made commitments of faith.

Media Contact: Jon Wilke, [email protected]

SOURCE Global Crusade with Kumuyi