Global Cigarette Lighter Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global cigarette lighter market reached a value of US$ 6.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.83 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.97% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A cigarette lighter is a flame-producing device that is used to light cigarettes, cigars and pipes. It consists of a metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a means of ignition, and some provision for conveniently extinguishing the flame. In the early 1800s, the German chemist Johann Wolfgang Dobereiner invented one of the first lighters, which was referred to as the Dobereiner's lamp. Since then, the leading companies have made significant changes in their design and functionality to offer enhanced convenience to consumers



With the rising smoking rates around the world, along with inflating incomes of consumers, there has been an increase in the demand for cigarette lighters. As a result, manufacturers are coming up with a wide variety of cigarette lighters ranging from flint to automobile lighters to increase their profitability and provide consumers with varied options. They have also launched battery-powered, electronic lighters that produce a flame at the push of a button.

However, the leading companies have to obey specific regulations, such as the International Standard EN ISO 9994:2002 and the European standard EN 13869:2002, for producing cigarette lighters. These regulations ensure that the final products available to the consumers are safe and will offer reliable performance

Competitive Landscape:

The industry is highly concentrated with the presence of a handful of manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players are:

BIC Corporation

Cricket Lighters (Swedish Match Lighters BV)

CLIPPER (FLAMAGAS, SA)

15 Key Player Profiles



