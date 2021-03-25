Global Cinema Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Size, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cinema Software Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the cinema software market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the cinema software market by value, by volume, by penetration and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the global cinema software market by value and by penetration.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall cinema software market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the cinema software market are Vista Group, NCR Corporation, NEC Corporation, CREA Informatica S.r.l. and Omniterm Data Technology Ltd. The five companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Cinema software is installed on the cinema's desktop hardware and then maintained by servers located on premise that the customer purchases and maintains a cloud version of the respective data. Cinema software is the nerve center for cinema, managing cinema operations, ticket sales and concessions.



The cinema software includes customizable POS (Point of Sale) workstations which centralize ticket sales and seat preferences, whether booked from the POS, online or mobile. It also provides film and theatre scheduling via an easy drag-and-drop interface. Managing pricing of promotions and concessions, and real-time tracking of sales KPIs, either at head office or at the POS is also managed by the cinema software.



The global cinema software market has perceived constant growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would upsurge with a steady growth rate. The global cinema software market would be supported by the growth drivers such as growth in middle class population, increasing global consumer spending on cinema, growth in 3D cinema screens globally, growth in urban population, increasing smart phone users globally etc. However, growth of global cinema software market is being obstructed by various challenges. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are launch of technically advanced television, streaming video on demand, regulatory risk etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Cinema: An Overview

2.2 Types of Cinema: An Overview

2.3 History of Cinema: An Overview

2.4 Cinema Software Solution: An Overview

2.5 Example of Cinema Software Solution and their Functions

2.6 Advantages and Disadvantages of Cinema Software Solution



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Box Office Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Box Office Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Box Office Market by Region (The US/Canada, China and International)

3.1.3 Global Box Office Market by Cinema Screen

3.1.4 Global Box Office Cinema Screen by Type (Large Circuit and Small Circuit)

3.2 Global Cinema Software Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cinema Software Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Cinema Software Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global Cinema Software Market by Penetration



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US/Canada Box Office Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US/Canada Box Office Market by Value

4.2 China Box Office Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 China Box Office Market by Value

4.2.2 China Box Office Market by Cinema Screen

4.3 China Cinema Software Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 China Cinema Software Market by Value

4.3.2 China Cinema Software Market by Penetration



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth of Middle Class Population

5.1.2 Global Consumer Spending on Cinema

5.1.3 Upsurge in 3D Cinema Screens

5.1.4 Growth in Urban Population

5.1.5 Increasing Smartphone Users

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Technically Advanced Television

5.2.2 Regulatory Risk

5.2.3 Streaming Video on Demand

5.2.4 High Capital Expenditure

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Emerging Cloud Computing

5.3.2 Involvement of SaaS Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Cinema Software Market by Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 North America Cinema Software Players by Market Share

6.3 EMEA Cinema Software Market by Cinema Screens



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Vista Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 NCR Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 NEC Corporation

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Omniterm Data Technology Ltd.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategy

7.5 CREA Informatica S.r.l.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Business Strategy



