Global Cinematography Lenses Market Expected to Reach USD 4,184.7 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 3.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Cinematography Lenses Market By Type (Entry-class, High-end-class, Medium-class), By Function (Prime Lenses, Zoom Lenses), By Resolution (2K, 4K, Others), By Focal Length (Medium Telephoto (70–135 mm), Normal (35–70 mm), Telephoto (>135 mm), and Wide-angle (14–35 mm)), By End-user (Amateur, Professional), By Sensor Size (Full Frame, Super 35/APS-C), By Sales Revenue (Rental and Sales), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 3,461.9 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% by the year 2027. The global cinematography lenses market is projected to grow owing to the factors such as rising number of cinema production firms, rapidly growing film industry, and high demand for animated movies & TV content.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Carl Zeiss AG

Cooke Optics Limited

Nikon Corporation

ARRI AG

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Ernst Leitz Wetzlar GmbH

SAMYANG Optics

Jos. Schneider Optische Werke GmbH

SIGMA Corporation

Sony Corporation

Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Cinematography Lenses Market

The global cinematography lenses market is fragmented based on type, function, resolution, focal length, end-user, sensor size, sales revenue and region.

Based on type, the cinematography lenses market has been segmented into entry-class, high-end-class, and medium-class.

Based on function, the market has been segmented into prime lenses and zoom lenses. On the basis of resolution, the market has been divided into 2K, 4K, and others.

Based on focal length, the cinematography lenses market has been categorized into medium telephoto (70–135 mm), normal (35–70 mm), telephoto (>135 mm), and wide-angle (14–35 mm).

By end-user, the market has been classified into amateur and professional. By sensor size, the market has been segmented into full frame and super 35/APS-C.

Based on sales revenue, the global cinematography lenses market has been categorized into sales and rental.

Based on region, the global cinematography lenses market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Europe is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa is categorized into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Growing popularity of movies among people has increased the focus of film makers on the production of films and cinema. The advent of new technology in the film industry and increasing adoption of technology for creating visual effects in cinematography have boosted the demand for cinematography lenses. Various factors such as on-screen visual elements, lighting, composing, camera motion, framing, camera angles, lens choices, zoom, depth of field, focus, color, exposure, and filtration settings help in creating superior cinematography, which entails the use of advanced lenses. This, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for cinematography lenses. Moreover, rise in the demand for 3D movies has propelled the adoption of advanced lenses, which is expected to boost the need for cinematography lenses during the forecast period.

Rising consumer demand for watching films based on trending topics and advanced technology for entertainment is expected to propel the need for advanced lenses used in the production of documentaries, movies, series, and short films to capture images and videos in high clarity. Professional filmmaking and production units require various equipment, such as lighting systems, sound systems, and cameras for the production of films. Growing number of small and medium cinema production firms globally is expected to drive the demand for cinematography lenses for their production units and facility. Rise in usage of advanced cinematography lenses by filmmakers is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the film industry by halting film production and has temporarily shut down cinemas. Stringent rules and restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic has halted the shooting of reality shows, TV content, and movie production, which has severely impeded the revenue of the film industry. Thus, the sales of cinematographic lens have significantly dropped in the year 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The companies such as Nikon Corporation and FUJIFILM Corporation held approximately one fourth of the share of global cinematography lenses market in 2019.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America . The market in Europe is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a major share of the market, followed by . The market in is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The application of 3D technology with new twists and tricks is evolving the entertainment industry. Increasing use of projection mapping or virtual reality technologies for better narration and storytelling can expand the concept of cinematography.

The entry-class segment is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of digital single-lens reflex camera has led to the rise in the adoption of entry class lenses. Moreover, factors such as low price and increasing preference for entry-class cinematography lens by beginners.

Read 376 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Cinematography Lenses Market By Type (Entry-class, High-end-class, Medium-class), By Function (Prime Lenses, Zoom Lenses), By Resolution (2K, 4K, Others), By Focal Length (Medium Telephoto (70–135 mm), Normal (35–70 mm), Telephoto (>135 mm), and Wide-angle (14–35 mm)), By End-user (Amateur, Professional), By Sensor Size (Full Frame, Super 35/APS-C), By Sales Revenue (Rental and Sales), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)"

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Entry-class

High-end-class

Medium-class

By Function

Prime Lenses

Zoom Lenses

By Resolution

2K

4K

Others

By Focal Length

Medium Telephoto (70–135 mm)

Normal (35–70 mm)

Telephoto (>135 mm)

Wide-angle (14–35 mm)

By End-user

Amateur

Professional

By Sensor Size

Full Frame

Super 35/APS-C

By Sales Revenue

Rental

Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Cinematography lenses manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Amateur and professional cinematographers

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: The Independent Cinema Association of Australia (ICAA), The Movie Theatre Associations of Canada (MTAC), International Union of Cinemas, HDF Cinema Association, UK Cinema Association Ltd., Music And Film Industry Association of America (MAFIAA)

