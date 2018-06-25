Global CIO and Entrepreneur Suresh Kumar Joins Exigence Advisory Board

"I am joining the Exigence team because I believe in the power of the company's platform for critical incident management," said Mr. Kumar. "Exigence is providing a solution that better enables cross-organizational collaboration around critical incidents. This is bridging an important market gap while helping organizations reduce the time it takes to restore service and improving client communications."

"When a critical incident occurs, a key to fast recovery and successful remediation is to quickly bring together all relevant internal and external teams for collaborating and sharing expertise," Mr. Kumar continued. "Exigence is the first platform to address this pressing need of incident management. I'm impressed by the solution's clearly-defined processes and execution instructions, as well as the use of machine learning for continual improvement. The tremendous value that this solution brings to incident management teams under pressure is clear."

Mr. Kumar is a seasoned senior executive and technology expert with more than 30 years of experience in critical technology and business roles. Most recently, he served as the Global CIO of Bank of New York Mellon, a leading financial service company headquartered in New York, with $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2017). Prior to this role Mr. Kumar headed Financial Markets and Treasury Services Technology at Bank of New York Mellon, was CEO of iNautix, served as CIO of Pershing LLC, and as CIO of DLJdirect.

"We are very pleased to have Suresh join us," said Noam Morginstin, CEO of Exigence. "His wealth of experience and breadth of understanding of organizational needs regarding critical incident management brings great value to the design and delivery strategies of our platform and customer success."

"Before a critical incident becomes chaos, Exigence brings simplicity and efficiency, expediting resolution, improving knowledge and skills, and delivering ongoing optimization for the full lifecycle of every incident," said Sagi Keren-Haselkorn, Exigence CTO and Co-founder. "We expect that Suresh's vast leadership experience and technology expertise will bring valuable insights to our platform and our client service."

About Exigence

Exigence is changing the rules of the game of how critical incidents are managed. The cloud-based solution provides a single, unified interface for managing the full lifecycle of all critical incidents, including cyber. The platform enables organizations to efficiently onboard and engage all stakeholders across the company, as well as third parties. The unique Exigence Situation Room ensures that from IT to SecOPs to Sales, Legal, PR, and the C-suite - all relevant parties are optimizing remediation. Furthermore, by leveraging machine learning the solution provides continual optimization for every phase of the incident management lifecycle, and from each event to the next. The results are decreased losses, reduced risk, greater customer satisfaction, and brand equity protection. For more information go to: http://www.exigence.io

