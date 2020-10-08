Global Circuit Materials Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Circuit Materials estimated at US$30.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Fiberglass Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper-Phenolic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Circuit Materials market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Circuit Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.87% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027.



CEM Segment Corners a 19% Share in 2020



In the global CEM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 481-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arlon Electronic Materials Division

Chang Chun Group

D. D. Enterprises

Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

International Laminate Material Ltd.

Isola Group

Iteq Corporation

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Nam Hing Industrial Laminate Ltd.

Nikkan Industries Co., Ltd.

Nikko-Materials Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Rogers Corporation

Shanghai Nanya Copper Clad Laminate Co., Ltd.

Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd.

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

TAIFLEX Scientific Co., Ltd.

Tamura Corporation

Tongling Huake Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

Ventec International Group

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Circuit Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiberglass Epoxy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fiberglass Epoxy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiberglass Epoxy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper-Phenolic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper-Phenolic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper-Phenolic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for CEM by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for CEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for CEM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyimide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyimide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyimide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Substrates

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Substrates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Copper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Conducting

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Conducting Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Conducting

Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Ink

Photoimageable Solder Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Liquid Ink Photoimageable

Solder Mask by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Ink

Photoimageable Solder Mask by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Dry Film

Photoimageable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Dry Film Photoimageable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Film Photoimageable

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Outer

Layers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Outer Layers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Outer Layers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Communications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Communications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Electronics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Circuit Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry

Film Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Circuit Materials by Outer

Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film

Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and

Other Outer Layers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM,

Polyimide and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder

Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Circuit Materials by Outer

Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film

Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and

Other Outer Layers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Application - Communications, Industrial

Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry

Film Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Circuit Materials by Outer

Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film

Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and

Other Outer Layers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: China Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: China Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry

Film Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: China Historic Review for Circuit Materials by Outer

Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film

Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and

Other Outer Layers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Circuit Materials

by Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: China Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Circuit Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM,

Polyimide and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder

Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film

Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and

Other Outer Layers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Application - Communications, Industrial

Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Europe Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM,

Polyimide and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: France Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: France Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 118: France Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder

Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: France Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Liquid Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film

Photoimageable and Other Outer Layers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 120: France 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Outer Layer - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid

Ink Photoimageable Solder Mask, Dry Film Photoimageable and

Other Outer Layers for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: France Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Application - Communications, Industrial

Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: France Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Application - Communications, Industrial Electronics,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: France 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM,

Polyimide and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide

and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiberglass

Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic, CEM, Polyimide and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Circuit

Materials by Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Germany Historic Review for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Copper and Other Conducting Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Materials by

Conducting Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Copper and Other Conducting Materials for the Years 2012,



