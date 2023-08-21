Global Circular Economy of Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Market Report 2023-2030: Beyond Mechanical Recycling - Market Eyes 43.5% CAGR to Reach $13.08 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Circular Economy of Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical recycling of plastic packaging market was worth $0.73 billion in 2022 and is projected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5% between 2022 and 2030, reaching $13.08 billion by 2030

This research service provides a comprehensive analysis of the chemical recycling of the plastic packaging market. Chemical recycling is an important complementary solution to the well-established mechanical recycling of plastic packaging, enabling the processing of hard-to-recycle, mixed, and contaminated plastic waste.

Chemical recycling offers a much-needed opportunity to eliminate incineration and landfill disposals, supporting the circular economy of plastic packaging and limiting the consumption of raw materials. The market presents a high potential for development in the upcoming years, offering promising upgrades to plastic waste management.

The study analyzes the prospects of different chemical recycling technologies (including plastic-to-fuel and plastic-to-plastic), examining regional markets and their readiness to adopt such solutions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the stakeholder value chain and identifies the key factors driving and restraining growth.

A list of the key companies in each market segment, examples of use cases, and an overview of companies to watch have also been provided. The study concludes by highlighting some key growth opportunities emerging from the development of chemical recycling globally for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and a Circular Economy - More with Less

The Role of Key Stakeholders in the Development of Plastic Packaging and Circular Economy Chemical Recycling

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Chemical Recycling to Become a Complementary Solution to the Plastic Packaging Circular Economy

Key Chemical Recycling Processes in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging (P2F)

Key Chemical Recycling Processes in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging (P2P)

The Benefits of Chemical Recycling for Recycling a Broad Range of Plastic Packaging

Key Components of Well-integrated Chemical Recycling Across the Plastic Manufacturing Value Chain and Circular Economy

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging - Volume Forecast

Key Contributors to the Global Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Capacity

Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging - Revenue Forecast

Investment Opportunites by Key Chemical Recycling Processes

3 Regional Analysis

Overview of Regional Opportunities - Europe

Overview of Regional Opportunities - North America (NA)

(NA) Overview of Regional Opportunities - Latin America (LatAm)

(LatAm) Overview of Regional Opportunities - Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Overview of Regional Opportunities - Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4 Stakeholders' Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Key Stakeholders in the Chemical Recycling Value Chain - Growth Accelerators

Key Stakeholders Involved in the Chemical Recycling Value Chain

Opportunity Mapping

How Do Stakeholders Benefit from the Development of Plastic Packaging Chemical Recycling?

5 Companies to Watch and Use Cases

Companies to Watch - Technology Providers

Use Cases - Examples of Chemical Recycling Capacity Development

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: P2F Recycling

Growth Opportunity 2: Food-grade P2P Recycling

Growth Opportunity 3: Pre-chemical Mechanical Material Processing Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Circularity Platforms and Blockchain for Track-Trace-Certify

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsh6oh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets