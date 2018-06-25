Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics in US$.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS MCP-7869 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Clinical Relevance of CTCs

CTC Detection - Real-Time €˜Liquid Biopsy€™ Scores Over Surgical Biopsy

Major Challenges in CTC Diagnostics

Need for CTC Enrichment and Popular Methods

CTC Enrichment Techniques

Select Available CTC Detection Technologies

Select CTC Isolation Systems - A Brief Comparison

CTC Identification - Various Approaches

CTC Identification Approaches

List of mRNA Markers for RT-PCR-based Detection of CTCs by Tumor Type

CellSearch System„¢ - The First FDA Approved Automated Enrichment/Isolation Technique

Rising Incidence of Cancer - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 1: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2013, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: New Cancer Cases in the World by Affected Site (2012) (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Liquid Biopsy - the New Buzzword in Healthcare

Select Companies Active in Cancer Liquid Biopsy

CTCs for Personalized Cancer Treatment

Microfluidic Chip-based Technologies - A Promising Avenue for Cancer Diagnosis

CTC Microdevices Hog the Limelight

Table 3: Select CTC Microdevices and Their Characteristics

Increasing Research Reveal Further Complexities to CTC Composition and Behavior

EpCAM Glycoprotein - Insufficient for CTC Detection

New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM- Negative CTCs

Physical Property-based Enrichment Technologies Lose Fizz

Evidence in Favor CTC Heterogeneity Gains Strength

CTC Clusters Raise Research Interest

Detection of EMTs Gains Precedence in the Backdrop of Recent Research Findings

Limitations of CTC Technology for Point-of- Care Testing

CTC Technologies Offer an Edge over Imaging Tests for Breast Cancer Prognosis

Limited Biomarkers Utilized In CTC Diagnostics - A Threat to Market Growth?

Select Research Findings in Recent Years

Microfluidic Device with Micro-Hall Sensors Detect CTCs with Higher Sensitivity and Specificity

NBiomics Makes its Contribution to CTC Diagnosis

Researchers at University of Michigan Develop Revolutionary Capture CTCs Method

Dean Flow Fractionation to Overcome Limitations Associated with Conventional Biomarker Analysis

Gold Nanoparticles Help in the Detection of CTCs



3. MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Clinical Diagnostics

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (2013) - Market Share Breakdown by Value Sales for Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, J&J, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (2013): Percentage Breakdown for Value Sales by Segment for Point of Care, Immunity Tests, Clinical Chemistry, Nucleic Acid Tests, Histology/Cytology, Microbiology, Haematology and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Molecular Diagnostics - Growth Drivers

Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies

Market Trends & Issues

Global Molecular Diagnostics on a High Growth Curve

Automation Driving Global Market

Molecular Diagnostics: Marking Convergence of Numerous Technologies

Aging Population, Disease Incidence - Fundamental Drivers of Growth

Pharmaceutical Firms Carving their Niche in the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers - A Stumbling Block

Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property

Business Opportunities in the Offing

Medical Training and Practice Challenges

Hurdles All the Way for Companies Eyeing Molecular Diagnostics

Integration of Molecular Diagnostics into Therapeutics

Molecular Diagnostics - Moving from Centralization to Decentralization



4. CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS - ENRICHMENT, IDENTIFICATION AND CHARACTERIZATION METHODS



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS

Vortex Biosciences Launches VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System

Vortex Biosciences Secures CE Mark and FDA Class I Registration for VTX-1 Liquid Biopsy System

Fluxion Biosciences Roll Out New CTC Recovery Kits

Biocept Launches c-MET Amplification Detection Test

Biocept Launches ROS1 Test for Identifying Suitable Therapeutic Targets for NSCLC



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Menarini-Silicon Inks Agreement to Take Over CELLSEARCH® CTC Assets

Cancer Genetics and ApoCell Team Up for Cancer Profiling and Therapy Selection

Genomic Health Signs Commercial Agreement with Epic Sciences for AR-V7 Liquid Biopsy Test

BGI Joins Hands with Clearbridge BioMedics to Market CTC Products in China

Abnova Secures License to CSV Monoclonal Antibody for CTC Detection

Sorrento Secures License to CytoLumina€™s NanoVelcro CTC Profiling Assay

Janssen Announces Utility of CELLSEARCH® System in PD-L1 Expression Detection on CTCs

Qiagen Acquires AdnaGen€™s CTC Enrichment Technology

Tokai Inks Deal with Qiagen for Licensing CTC Enrichment Technology

ScreenCell Enters Collaborative Study for Evaluating CTC Enrichment Capability of ScreenCell Products



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US Diagnostics Market: An Overview

CTC Diagnostics in the US - Set for a Strong Growth

Approved CTC Tests in the US - A Brief Comparison

Cancer Incidence in the US

Table 9: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Cancer Related Deaths by Gender in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Research Breakthroughs in the US CTC Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 11: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: The US Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Canadian Cancer Statistics

Table 13: New Cancer Cases in Canada (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Cancer Incidence by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Cancer Incidence in Canada by Age Group and Gender: Age Standardized Incidence Rate per 100,000 People (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stemcell Technologies, Inc. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Insight into Molecular Diagnostics Markets in Europe

Cancer Trends

Table 20: Cancer Incidence in Europe by Site: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

ScreenCell - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: French Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Molecular Diagnostics Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: German Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rarecells Sas - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 30: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: The UK Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Spanish Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Russian Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Cancer Trends in Asia-Pacific

Table 38: Cancer Incidence in Asia-Oceania by Site: 2011 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market

China

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 Through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Rest of World Historic Review for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



