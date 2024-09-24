Global Citizen Forum launches 'Future of Wealth' summit to build a legacy for future generations

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Global Citizen Forum is proud to unveil Future of Wealth – the third chapter of the celebrated Butterfly Effect Trilogy.

Brought to life in partnership with Prestel & Partner, the global leader in Family Office Forum conferences, and presented by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), this exclusive, invitation-only Family Office Global Citizen Forum will take place on 4th-5th December 2024 at the Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa. Pioneering mobility experts and leading family offices will come together to explore the benefits that global citizenship can bring to generational wealth planning.

Now celebrating a decade of annual summits, the Global Citizen Forum is noted for its unparalleled network of governments, celebrities, and visionaries throughout the world, putting entrepreneurs in conversation with the decision-makers that matter. Heads of State in attendance at previous Forums have included the Prime Ministers of St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, and St. Kitts & Nevis. Government officials from a host of other countries regularly attend to partake in a summit of ideas.

Guests and speakers in the past have included UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former President of the EU Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, Actor & Director Robert De Niro, Olympic athlete and activist Yusra Mardini, former CEO of Unilever Paul Polman, renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, and former President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Prestel & Partner is the leading forum for family offices, managing events across the world that bring together family offices, wealth owners, and select partners to build ideas for sustainable and scalable portfolio management. Throughout the calendar year, Prestel & Partner host forums in cities all around the world. It will bring its 15 years of expertise to ensure that Future of Wealth brings lasting solutions for attendees.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented: "After three consecutive and successful summits held in Ras Al Khaimah, we look forward to hosting this special edition of the Global Citizen Forum. Our Emirate places environmental, economic and community values at the center of its investment and development strategy. This forum gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain fresh insights, invest in Ras Al Khaimah and help shape a lasting legacy for the future."

Armand Arton, Founder & Chairman, Global Citizen Forum explained: "The greatest gift we can give our children is the freedom to realise their potential – in an environment that gives them the opportunity to do so. Through the catalysing power of global citizenship, we can give the next generation that freedom, empowering them to achieve things that we can scarcely dream of.

"This Forum is a chance to find creative solutions for building lasting generational mobility. Over the next two days, we will be joined by a host of disruptive thinkers, world leaders, and market-moving wealth creators. We can't wait to see the solutions this powerhouse of creativity will produce."

Katja Mulheim, Founding Partner, Prestel & Partner, said: "Global mobility is increasingly crucial to generational wealth planning, offering access to diverse opportunities, mitigating risks, and ensuring wealth preservation across borders. By embracing mobility, families gain flexibility in investment diversification and business growth while safeguarding their legacy in a rapidly changing world."

Tobias Prestel, Founding Partner, Prestel & Partner, added: "We're delighted to co-create this event with the Global Citizen Forum, and are looking forward to a fascinating series of seminars, conversations, and ideas that will redraw the map for intergenerational wealth planning."

About Global Citizen Forum

The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, GCF's community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent, and measurable impact.

www.globalcitizenforum.org | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

#GCF2023 #GCFRAK

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)



Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate's tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate's tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Prestel & Partner

Prestel and Partner are international conference organisers that provide market-leading, independent, editorially neutral, forums for family offices, wealth-owners, and selected sectoral experts in the fields of family governance, wealth management, and investment.

www.prestelandpartner.com

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate's Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world's longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate's GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah's economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the 'A' range by Fitch and Standard & Poor's international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

SOURCE Global Citizen Forum